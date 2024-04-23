Your tip
REVEALED: Heather Locklear Made Desperate Plea to 'Melrose Place' Co-Stars to Sign on for Reboot to Help Revive Her Career: Report

Source: mega
Apr. 23 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Heather Locklear begged her former co-stars to sign on for a Melrose Place reunion in a desperate bid to jump-start her career, according to a bombshell report.

Since her glory days playing villainous Amanda Woodward on the FOX network hit, the 62-year-old vixen has struggled with sobriety and has been arrested several times.

“Heather turned what was once a stellar career into a soap opera sideshow,” a source told The National Enquirer. “She jumped at this opportunity and put pressure on the rest of the cast to join her to ensure the show would be brought back.”

Sources told the outlet that Heather convinced Melrose Place alums Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton to come abord the primetime soap reboot. It was a win-win for the other cast members because they could capitalize on nostalgia for the show while also helping out their troubled friend to get back on track.”

“Folks were concerned about Heather,” a source claimed. “She’s been in rehab 20 times over the years.”

The actress was arrested in 2018 following a domestic violence call with police alleging she’d hit her then-61-year-old fiancé Chris Heisser. She later pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanors but avoided jail time.

Last year, Locklear sparked concerns for her health after she was spotted walking along a narrow ledge looking distraught and gibbering to herself outside a medical facility in Malibu, California.

A few months later, an insider said, "She's happy and feeling more like herself and committed to staying on the right track with the help of therapy."

"Heather recognizes she gave people a startle a couple of months back, but she wants everyone to know she's doing well," the source said at the time.

“This Melrose reboot may be Heather’s last chance — and her friends know it,” the source told The National Enquirer. “It’s been a long time since she’s had a steady gig, and she’s hoping this show will repair her rep in Hollywood.”

Deadline reported the Melrose Place reboot will feature Locklear, Leighton, and Zuniga earlier this month. The project is in development at CBS Studios and being shopped around to various networks and streamers, according to the outlet. The reboot is set years after the original series.

