O.J. Simpson's Recluse Daughter Sydney, 38, Looks Somber Carrying Mystery Baby's Car Seat in First Outing Since Dad's Death

O.J. Simpson 's recluse daughter broke cover for the first time since her famous father's death on April 10. Sydney Simpson , the only daughter he shared with his murdered ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson , was photographed outside her apartment in St. Petersburg, Florida, marking her first outing after her dad died following a short battle with prostate cancer.

Sydney wore a long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and sandals for the afternoon outing while rocking her dark hair in a low ponytail. She hung her head down and somberly carried a child's car seat outside of her apartment in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The 38-year-old spawn of O.J. and Nicole has kept her private life out of the spotlight since her NFL father was acquitted of her mother's 1994 murder.