O.J. Simpson's Recluse Daughter Sydney, 38, Looks Somber Carrying Mystery Baby's Car Seat in First Outing Since Dad's Death
O.J. Simpson's recluse daughter broke cover for the first time since her famous father's death on April 10. Sydney Simpson, the only daughter he shared with his murdered ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, was photographed outside her apartment in St. Petersburg, Florida, marking her first outing after her dad died following a short battle with prostate cancer.
Sydney wore a long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and sandals for the afternoon outing while rocking her dark hair in a low ponytail. She hung her head down and somberly carried a child's car seat outside of her apartment in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The 38-year-old spawn of O.J. and Nicole has kept her private life out of the spotlight since her NFL father was acquitted of her mother's 1994 murder.
Little is known about Sydney. There are no reports of her having a baby, according to Daily Mail, which published the pictures of her holding the carrier. Sydney was 8 years old when Nicole was stabbed to death outside of their home in Brentwood, California.
Her brother, Justin Simpson, was just 5 at the time. The kids ended up living with O.J. after he was found not guilty of fatally stabbing Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman.
As RadarOnline.com reported, O.J. died earlier this month at 76 after losing his fight with prostate cancer. It was at first reported that nearly 30 people of his close family and friends said their goodbyes to the former Buffalo Bills star-turned-accused killer at his Nevada home in the last week of his life and were forced to nondisclosure agreements (NDAs).
That story later changed when O.J.'s attorney revealed that only one "close family member" was with The Juice when he passed away. The lawyer refused to name the person; however, sources shared with this outlet that Justin allegedly moved to Vegas to "take care" of his ailing father.
Sydney's relationship with O.J. towards the end of his life is unknown — although, Daily Mail nabbed photos of the former professional athlete with his daughter in 2018 near her Florida home.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
O.J. had been struggling with his health in recent years. As this outlet exclusively reported, the ex-NFL star had a stent placed in his heart by quick-thinking doctors during an emergency surgery last year.
At the time, a close pal revealed Simpson had it in his head "that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack."
“It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life," the insider spilled in July. "He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near.”
O.J. was cremated, according to his attorney, who said the family had no plans for a public memorial.