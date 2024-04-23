PHOTO: Nicole Brown Simpson's Gravesite Adorned With Flower Bouquet Days After Ex-Husband O.J.'s Death
Nicole Brown's gravesite has been adorned with a beautiful yellow bouquet in a new photo obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com as the world again mourns the loss of a loving mom and "wonderful person."
The headstone at Ascension Cemetery in Lake Forest, California, remains in good condition and is well maintained in the years after she was laid to rest.
A portrait of the site captured on Tuesday was provided to RadarOnline.com by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, showing the fresh flowers left behind days after her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, died of cancer in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 76.
Decades before his passing, O.J. was acquitted of the 1994 murder of his ex-wife and friend Ron Goldman following the now-infamous "trial of the century." He was later found liable for the deaths in a separate civil case and did prison time for nine years on unrelated charges.
"The only thing I have to say is, it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Fred Goldman, his father, said in a statement as the family strives to recover the millions they are owed from the 1997 lawsuit from Simpson's estate.
Nicole's sister Tanya claimed she "knows" O.J. was guilty of the murders, but has "forgiven" him in a new interview with Closer magazine, revealing she has focused on remembering the special qualities about her beloved sibling whom she described as caring and supportive.
"Nicole was the most wonderful person — she loved her kids and spent her life making others feel loved," Tanya fondly shared.
A family friend of Nicole said the news of the former football star's passing came as a "shock."
"We were so close to the Brown family and the kids, and we still are with the kids," said Dave Brobeck, who lived across the street from her parents' home. The former couple's kids were just eight and five at the time of their mother's murder.
"It brings back all the pain – the memories that they all went through. That was a tragic time," he said. "These kids survived well."
O.J. was a father of five. He shared two children with his late wife, Nicole Brown, and three children with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley.
In the wake of his death, O.J. was cremated. The executor of his estate said there was no public memorial planned.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the family's statement read.