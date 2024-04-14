O.J. Simpson Displayed Photos of Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson Around His Home Years After Her Murder, Says Robbery Accomplice
O.J. Simpson, who passed away at the age of 76, continued to prominently display photos of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, years after her tragic murder in 1994, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Charles Ehrlich, an accomplice in the former NFL star’s 2007 armed robbery heist in Las Vegas, told the New York Post, "Him, his wife, his family — together ... They were everywhere.”
O.J.'s accomplice said he met the football Hall of Famer at a banquet dinner in Miami in the early 2000s, and he reportedly believed that 'The Juice' was innocent of the murder of his wife and her friend Ron Goldman.
“If you did something so horrific, and you had pictures of your ex-wife all over your home, you don’t want to remember something like that, would you?” he told the outlet, insisting that the former athlete would tear up when he was asked about Nicole.
He recalled the controversial figure saying, "'[I] would have never done something so terrible.'"
In his criminal case, O.J. was acquitted on all charges after being accused of killing Nicole and Ron. However, the murder victim's families filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him — and he was ordered to pay $33 million in damages after he was found liable for their deaths.
O.J.’s four children announced his death on Thursday morning via a statement posted to X.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”
“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the family added.
O.J.'s death on Wednesday came two months after he announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was receiving chemotherapy treatments to fight the serious disease.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to the former NFL star and accused murderer revealed that everyone who visited O.J. during his final days had to sign an NDA.
According to one insider, that included between 30 and 50 people – including even his four children.
One source told TMZ that Simpson’s friends and family started to visit the former NFL star and actor last Friday after a medical professional announced that O.J.’s death was near.
Sydney and Justin Simpson, whom Simpson shared with his second wife Nicole, were reportedly at his bedside when he passed on Wednesday. Jason and Arnelle Simpson, whom he shared with first wife Marguerite Whitley, were also there.