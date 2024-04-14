O.J. Simpson Displayed Photos of Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson Around His Home Years After Her Murder, Says Robbery Accomplice

Charles Ehrlich, an accomplice in the former NFL star’s 2007 armed robbery heist in Las Vegas, told the New York Post, "Him, his wife, his family — together ... They were everywhere.”

O.J.'s accomplice said he met the football Hall of Famer at a banquet dinner in Miami in the early 2000s, and he reportedly believed that 'The Juice' was innocent of the murder of his wife and her friend Ron Goldman.

“If you did something so horrific, and you had pictures of your ex-wife all over your home, you don’t want to remember something like that, would you?” he told the outlet, insisting that the former athlete would tear up when he was asked about Nicole.

He recalled the controversial figure saying, "'[I] would have never done something so terrible.'"