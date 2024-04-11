FINAL VIDEO: Cancer-Stricken O.J. Simpson Looked Frail After Starting Chemotherapy Treatments

O.J. Simpson said he was in "good" health in the last video he recorded less than two months before his unexpected death from prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The embattled figure, dead at 76, posted to X on February 11 with an update on his condition after news spread that he had been undergoing chemotherapy.

"Let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me," a smiling Simpson said in the video as he sat poolside on what he gushed was "a beautiful day in Las Vegas."