FINAL VIDEO: Cancer-Stricken O.J. Simpson Looked Frail After Starting Chemotherapy Treatments
O.J. Simpson said he was in "good" health in the last video he recorded less than two months before his unexpected death from prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled figure, dead at 76, posted to X on February 11 with an update on his condition after news spread that he had been undergoing chemotherapy.
"Let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me," a smiling Simpson said in the video as he sat poolside on what he gushed was "a beautiful day in Las Vegas."
He seemed to be oozing positivity, wearing a 49ers jersey and baseball cap with a golf brand logo.
"My health is good," he said. "Obviously I'm dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I'm just about over it and I'll be back on the golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."
"It was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good positive words," he added. "Thank you."
The message came amid whispers that Simpson was in hospice following his prostate cancer diagnosis that month.
In another video posted on February 9, he shut down the rumors, which he appeared to think were ridiculous as he laughed, "Hospice? Hospice?!"
"No, I'm not in any hospice, I don't know who put that out there," Simpson said from the driver's seat of a car.
He went on to say he was getting ready to host "a ton of friends" for the Super Bowl and that "all is well."
However, the messages would be followed by the news of his sudden passing on April 11.
From the same X account that posted the cheerful video, Simpson's children confirmed on Thursday morning that "our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer."
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren during his last moments, the family said.
"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," they added in the announcement.
His battle with prostate cancer followed heart-related issues in July 2023.
The ex-NFL player once famously acquitted of double murder underwent emergency surgery to have a stent placed amid the health scare.
“My heart is giving out,” Simpson told a friend at the time.
"The doctors want him to rest at home because there isn’t much they can do for him,” another insider said. “O.J.’s got it in his head that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack.”
“It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life. He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near.”
Simpson quickly denied the heart attack report in an X post.
"I never knew I had a heart attack,” he said in July, “a heart attack would feel a lot worse than whatever this is.”
But in November, the former athlete and actor appeared frail and struggled to walk during an outing in Las Vegas.
He was hunched over and limped through town in a video obtained by Daily Mail.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer who dabbled in acting became the subject of one of the world's most salacious criminal trials when he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in Los Angeles in 1994.
After an 11-month trial that became a media frenzy, Simpson was acquitted of the charges.
In 1997, he was found liable for the deaths in a civil trial and a judge ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages to the families of the victims.