Frail-Looking O.J. Simpson, 76, Hunches Over and Struggles to Walk in Rare Outing
O.J. Simpson looked like a shadow of his former self during a recent outing, leaving fans worried about his health. The aging ex-NFL player-turned-murder suspect, 76, was seen staggering around the Las Vegas streets this week, in which he appeared to struggle to walk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer looked unrecognizable as he limped through town on Monday. Simpson, aka "Juice," is just four years shy of turning 80, and his frailness showed.
Simpson hobbled around with a hunched back until he noticed a cameraman close by — or so it seemed, according to the video obtained by Daily Mail.
Wearing a matching tracksuit jacket and sweatpants, the former running back knows all too well about being injured. Simpson had already undergone two surgeries on the same knee in the 1970s. He also reportedly used a cane to help him walk during his prison stint for robbery. It appears decades later that he's still suffering.
The ex-Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers player's health has made headlines recently. Sources told RadarOnline.com in July that Simpson had a stent placed in his heart during emergency surgery.
“My heart is giving out,” the controversial athlete confided to a friend, who disclosed the condition to this outlet.
Around that time, his ex-manager, Norm Pardo, revealed Simpson had been in and out of the hospital. An insider spilled that he was “terrified” about his health condition.
“O.J.’s got it in his head that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack,” a close pal said. However, Simpson later scoffed at the heart attack rumors but failed to deny the heart stent.
The football player was a legend before he was accused of killing his ex, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in the '90s. The disgraced NFL star was acquitted of both murders with the help of Kris Jenner's former husband, the late Robert Kardashian.
Simpson was still ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families over the twin bloody killings — but Nicole and Ron's murders weren't his only legal troubles.
Simpson's name was dragged through the mud again after he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 for a dustup at a Las Vegas hotel and served nine years in a Nevada slammer.