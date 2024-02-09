O.J. Simpson Reportedly Battling Prostate Cancer, Undergoing Chemotherapy
O.J. Simpson has reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 76-year-old is not in hospice and appeared in good spirits on Friday after the news broke.
While the ex-NFL legend laughed off the hospice rumors, he did not deny his health battle.
Sources shared Simpson's alleged diagnosis and treatment with Local 10 News, revealing he'll be fighting his reported cancer battle in Las Vegas. Simpson — who was famously acquitted of murdering his ex, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in the '90s — took to social media to dispel the hospice rumors, seemingly signifying he's ready for his fight.
"Hospice? You talking about?" he laughed. "No, I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there." Simpson went on to say he was excited for Super Bowl weekend, revealing he was inviting friends to his house for a party.
The ex-athlete looked healthy and happy, but he did not deny he's allegedly battling cancer. It is unclear when Simpson was reportedly diagnosed.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Simpson had a brush with death last year and had to get a stent placed in his heart during emergency surgery. The device, designed to keep his arteries clear, was fitted by quick-thinking docs who helped him cheat death.
“My heart is giving out,” he confided to a friend, who disclosed the condition to us in July. At the time, our insider shared that Simpson was “terrified” he’d meet his maker soon.
“O.J.’s got it in his head that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack,” a close pal told RadarOnline.com just seven months before his alleged cancer diagnosis.
“It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life. He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near," they said, unaware that prostate cancer was allegedly in his future.
Simpson later addressed his health by dancing around the specifics, similar to what he did this time.
"I never knew I had a heart attack, a heart attack would feel a lot worse than whatever this is," the ex-football star said. He failed to make any mention of the stent that friends said was inserted into his heart to improve blood flow and prevent any further damage.