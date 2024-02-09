WATCH: CNN Host Wolf Blitzer Almost Vomits Live On Air While Discussing Trump Ballot Dispute — 'Wolf Wasn’t Feeling 100%'
CNN host Wolf Blitzer nearly vomited mid-broadcast this week while discussing the ongoing ballot dispute between Donald Trump and the state of Colorado, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling incident occurred on Thursday night as Blitzer interviewed Democratic House Rep. Jamie Raskin for The Situation Room.
But the network was forced to cut to a quick commercial break after Blitzer exhibited several signs of severe sickness – including what appeared to be a struggle to keep himself from vomiting live on the air.
While the show’s producers initially cut Blitzer’s feed and only showed Raskin, The Situation Room was ultimately sent to an abrupt commercial break after what sounded like vomiting could be heard in the background.
Paula Reid, who serves as CNN’s chief legal affairs correspondent, took over for Blitzer after the sudden commercial break.
Reid announced that Blitzer “had to step away” but would “be back” – although The Situation Room host never returned before the end of Thursday night’s broadcast.
CNN later released a statement regarding Thursday night’s incident.
“Wolf wasn’t feeling 100% while anchoring Thursday night,” the network said. “He looks forward to being back in the Situation Room and appreciates the well wishes.”
Blitzer also provided an update later Thursday night.
“I’m fine! Thanks for the well wishes,” Blitzer tweeted just after 8 PM on Thursday. “I’ll see you back in the Situation Room soon.”
Meanwhile, viewers who tuned in on Thursday night and saw Blitzer nearly vomit live on the air joked about the incident on social media.
“I do hope he is ok,” one person tweeted. “TBH, the thought of Trump in office again makes me queasy too.”
“He looks like he ate a bad clam,” wrote another.
“Eek…maybe he just watched a Biden press conference?” quipped yet another X user.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blitzer’s close call on Thursday night’s episode of The Situation Room came just days after CNN announced that its struggling morning show, CNN This Morning, was canceled.
CNN CEO Mark Thompson shared the announcement on Monday morning in a note to staffers at the network.
He announced that CNN decided to ditch CNN This Morning and that the Poppy Harlow-Phil Mattingly team would be disbanded after the program struggled to take on similar morning shows at rival networks like Fox News and MSNBC.
“We will no longer produce morning programming in New York and will be disbanding the team that currently produces CNN This Morning in that city,” Thompson said earlier this week.
“Our New York-based primetime and weekend programming will continue,” he explained.
"What we are announcing today is a change in strategic direction and not a reflection on the talent, expertise, and dedication," a spokesperson for CNN later added.