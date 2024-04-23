WATCH: Fox News Runs Shocking Anti-Donald Trump Ad Highlighting Ex-president's 88 Felony Charges

The 60 second ad launch on Monday, in which was described as "a new six-figure ad campaign as part of an ongoing $50 million campaign, highlighting Donald Trump’s 88 felony charges," according to a press release from Republican Voters Against Trump.

"The ad uses first-person hidden-camera footage of a job applicant going to several stores and repeatedly being rejected after sharing that he has been indicted for stealing classified documents, paying hush money to porn stars, and attempting to overturn an election."