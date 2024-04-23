Your tip
WATCH: Fox News Runs Shocking Anti-Donald Trump Ad Highlighting Ex-president's 88 Felony Charges

donald trump classified docs defendant walt nauta promised pardon
Source: MEGA

A newly released FBI filing alleged that Trump “promised” Nauta a pardon if Trump won a second White House term.

Apr. 23 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Conservative network Fox News aired a shocking anti-Donald Trump ad that raised awareness for the ex-president's felony charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ad was the work of the Republican Accountability Project, which purchased airtime on major news networks, including Fox News and MSNBC.

donald trump lawyer democrats abuse power influence free fair election
Source: MEGA

The 60 second ad ran on Fox News and MSNBC, as well as digitally in Blue Wall swing states.

The 60 second ad launch on Monday, in which was described as "a new six-figure ad campaign as part of an ongoing $50 million campaign, highlighting Donald Trump’s 88 felony charges," according to a press release from Republican Voters Against Trump.

"The ad uses first-person hidden-camera footage of a job applicant going to several stores and repeatedly being rejected after sharing that he has been indicted for stealing classified documents, paying hush money to porn stars, and attempting to overturn an election."

Source: Republican Voters Against Trump/YouTube

The ad highlights Trump's 88 felony charges.

The ad features a job applicant who asks potential employers if they're hiring. In the video, the applicant repeatedly declares that they are facing "88 felonies" including charges "for retention of classified information."

The ad cuts to the applicant asking, "Do you take people that have been found liable for sexual assault?" as well as "Trying to overturn the 2020 election" and "falsifying business records."

When potential employers are asked if the charges are "going to be a problem," they're seen nodding their heads "Yes" and explaining background checks.

donald trump meltdown courtroom day criminal trial unfair florida
Source: MEGA

Republican Voters Against Trump chose to launch the campaign on Monday, the start of the ex-president's first criminal trial.

The ad was intended to convey a clear message using an everyday scenario, "If Trump is too big of a liability to get a job at your local mall, he is too big of a liability to be president of the United States."

The group chose to launch the campaign on Monday, the start of "Trump’s first criminal trial, as the former president faces charges for violating campaign finance law."

"It draws attention to the fact that Trump’s legal trouble would disqualify him from holding almost any job in America, and calls on voters to reject him at the ballot box," the press release noted.

In addition to running on major news networks, the campaign was also launched digitally in Blue Wall swing states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

donald trump meltdown courtroom day criminal trial unfair florida
Source: MEGA

The ad 'calls on voters to reject him at the ballot box.'

"The MAGA base might rally to Trump’s defense in his criminal cases, but swing voters don’t want a potential felon in the White House," said Gunner Ramer, Political Director of Republican Voters Against Trump.

"We’re sending the message that Donald Trump is unfit for office. If your local retailer won’t hire someone with Trump’s criminal record, why should the American people elect him to the nation’s highest office?"

Not only did the ad run on Fox News, it aired during the network's top-rated morning news program, Fox & Friends. The ad was also featured during MSNBC's Morning Joe.

