Donald Trump's Lawyer Accuses Democrats of 'Abusing the Power of Office’ to 'Influence a Free and Fair Election’
One of Donald Trump’s lawyers recently accused President Joe Biden and the Democrats of doing the same thing that landed the embattled ex-president in court ahead of this year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Trump’s first criminal trial kicked off in New York this month, lawyer Chris Kise accused the Democrats of “abusing the power of their office” to “influence a free and fair election.”
Kise made the startling allegation during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday night regarding the 45th president’s current criminal hush money trial.
“The Democrats claim that Trump is a threat to democracy,” Kise charged during the latest episode of Jesse Watters Primetime. “The real threat to democracy is the willingness to abuse the power of your office to influence what should otherwise be a free and fair election.”
“That’s exactly what’s going on downtown in the courtroom,” Trump’s lawyer continued. “I mean, look at just this week.”
Kise then cited Trump’s current criminal trial in Manhattan for the suspected falsification of New York business records; Trump’s recent civil trial for defrauding the state of New York; and an upcoming Supreme Court hearing about Trump’s presidential immunity defense.
“You’ve got a hearing in a civil case about essentially nothing,” Kise charged further on Monday night. “You’ve got a criminal trial starting. And later this week, there will be a Supreme Court argument.”
“All in cases that were made up specifically for the purpose of influencing the outcome of an election,” Trump’s lawyer concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kise’s surprising remarks on Jesse Watters Primetime this week came as ex-President Trump faces dozens of criminal charges for his suspected attempts to abuse the power of his office to influence the outcome of a free and fair election.
Trump allegedly falsified business records to cover up hush money payments made to two women ahead of the 2016 presidential election so as not to interfere with his chances of winning that election.
That criminal trial kicked off in Manhattan last week and is expected to continue through at least next month.
Meanwhile, Trump was also indicted in Georgia and Washington, D.C. in connection to his alleged efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.
It is unlikely that those two criminal cases go to trial before this year’s general election on November 5.
Like Kise, Trump recently accused President Biden and the Democrats of interfering with this year’s election by forcing him to sit in court for criminal charges rather than be on the campaign trail.
“I’m the leading candidate,” Trump complained on Monday, “and this is what they’re trying to take me off the trail for?”
“I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now,” Trump continued after Monday’s proceedings wrapped up for the day.
“Instead, I’m sitting here and this trial will go on for a very long time.”