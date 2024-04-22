Your tip
Donald Trump Urges Supporters to ‘GO OUT’ and Protest at Courthouses as He Unleashes on Palestinian Protestors ‘Threatening Supreme Court Justices’

donald trump rants about protestors urges supporters to go to courthouses rages against palestian protestors columbia
Trump woke up ready to fight.

Apr. 22 2024, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Donald Trump woke up ready to fight this morning. The ex-president unleashed a message to his followers as he prepared for court where he will hear opening statements in his hush money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At around 7 AM, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to unload his latest rant about his ongoing legal issues.

Trump will be in court later today.

He told his supporters, "Why are Palestinian protesters, and even rioters, allowed to roam the Cities, scream, shout, sit, block traffic, enter buildings, not get permits, and basically do whatever they want including threatening Supreme Court Justices right in front of their homes, and yet people who truly LOVE our Country, and want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, are not allowed to “Peacefully Protest,” and are rudely and systematically shut down and ushered off to far away “holding areas,” essentially denying them their Constitutional Rights."

"America Loving Protesters should be allowed to protest at the front steps of Courthouses, all over the Country, just like it is allowed for those who are destroying our Country on the Radical Left, a two-tiered system of justice," Trump added.

Stormy is expected to testify in the trial.

He ended, "Free Speech and Assembly has been “CHILLED” for USA SUPPORTERS. GO OUT AND PEACEFULLY PROTEST. RALLY BEHIND MAGA. SAVE OUR COUNTRY! “THE ONLY THING YOU HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF.”

As we previously reported, protestors have been arrested at Columbia University while students protest Israel's actions in Gaza.

The judge ruled Karen McDougal could be called to the stand in the trial.

Trump is expected to appear in New York court later today where prosecutors will deliver their opening statements. The ex-president stands accused of falsifying business records to coordinate a $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The payment was made to keep Stormy silent in the days before the 2016 election, according to prosecutors. Trump's one-time friend David Pecker, the head of the company American Media Inc., will be the first witness to testify.

Trump went off this morning.

Pecker reportedly helped Trump and Michael Cohen when AMI paid a former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal $150k for her story about an alleged affair with Trump. Prosecutors alleged the media company purchased the story to make sure the allegations remained under wraps.

