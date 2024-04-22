Your tip
Gypsy Rose’s Soon-to-Be Ex-Husband Ryan Stops Shooting For Lifetime Docuseries After Being Hit With Divorce Papers: Sources

Source: INSTAGRAM

Ryan has yet to respond to Gypsy's divorce.

Apr. 22 2024, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Gypsy Rose and her soon-to-be ex-husband Ryan Anderson have not filmed scenes together for her Lifetime docuseries ever since she filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to production on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the exes have not shot any scenes since their break up. An insider said producers decided that Ryan wasn’t needed for the show.

Source: INSTAGRAM; RADARONLINE.COM

The first page of the divorce petition Gypsy filed.

Producers filmed Gypsy and Ryan separately in the days after the split. However, the crew decided they don’t need to continue filming with Ryan. The source told TMZ that, “producers just decided on their own it didn't make sense, now that they're getting divorced.”

The producers decided to do a solo shoot with Ryan to wrap up the storyline for viewers. Sources claimed that the producers feel they have more than enough content with Gypsy and aren’t worried about Ryan being out of the picture.

gypsy rose ex husband ryan anderson stops shooting lifetime show prison release divorce ken new boyfriend
Source: RadarOnline.com

Read the first page of Gypsy's divorce petition.

The production is set to wrap in the near future.

As we previously reported, Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan earlier this month after nearly 2 years of marriage. She demanded spousal support from him.

The exes met while Gypsy served her time in prison. They wed in July 2022. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy announced the split in March. She said she was “unfortunately” breaking up with Ryan and had moved into her parent’s home in the meantime.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: MEGA

Ryan is no longer shooting for the show, according to sources.

TMZ reported one of the main factors for the split was Ryan’s alleged food hoarding. Gypsy told friends it reminded her of her mom’s habits and she could no longer deal with the situation.

In the past couple of weeks, Gypsy has been spotted hanging out with her ex-fiancée Ken Urker. The two have been seen running around Louisiana on various dates.

Source: INSTAGRAM

The couple wed while Gypsy was in prison.

Sources close to Gypsy are adamant the two are friends and there is nothing romantic currently. In one photo, the exes held hands outside a Dollar General store.

Ken has yet to speak out about the rumors.

