Nose Job: Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Undergo Plastic Surgery After Split From Husband Ryan Scott Anderson
Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced this week that she is scheduled to undergo plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can report. The news came just days after Blanchard announced her split from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson.
In the latest development to come after Blanchard, 32, was released from prison back in December 2023, the convict announced that she is set to undergo rhinoplasty on Friday.
She also announced that her “physical transformation journey” would be filmed and aired on Lifetime as part of her new upcoming series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.
“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” Blanchard told PEOPLE on Thursday. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”
Nadiya Vizier, Blanchard’s close friend, further confirmed Blanchard’s plans for the upcoming rhinoplasty procedure.
"She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done," Vizier said. "The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."
"My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that,” Vizier continued. “Let her learn from it.”
“I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her,” Blanchard’s close friend concluded.
Blanchard’s rhinoplasty surgery was scheduled for Friday, April 5.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blanchard’s cosmetic surgery was not the released convict’s only sudden change since leaving prison late last year.
- 'He's Never Been in Prison': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Denies Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Is a 'Felon' as They Step Out Holding Hands
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Felt 'Suffocated' by Husband, Jealousy Over Father-Daughter Relationship Led to Split: Sources
- Moving On? Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Matching Tattoos With Ex-Fiancé Ken After Calling It Quits With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson
Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December 2023 after serving eight years of her ten-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.
She had pleaded guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Flash forward to last Thursday, and Blanchard announced that she and her husband of less than two years – Ryan Scott Anderson – had split.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote on Facebook last week. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”
“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this,” Blanchard continued. “I am learning to listen to my heart.”
“Right now I need time to let myself find who I am," she concluded.
Blanchard has since been linked to her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. The pair were spotted together earlier this week receiving matching tattoos.
According to Blanchard’s close friend Nadiya Vizier, Blanchard will be “resting for about two weeks” after her nose surgery on Friday.