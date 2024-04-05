Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Nose Job: Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Undergo Plastic Surgery After Split From Husband Ryan Scott Anderson

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery split husband ryan scott anderson
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced this week that she is scheduled to undergo plastic surgery.

By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced this week that she is scheduled to undergo plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can report. The news came just days after Blanchard announced her split from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

In the latest development to come after Blanchard, 32, was released from prison back in December 2023, the convict announced that she is set to undergo rhinoplasty on Friday.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery split husband ryan scott anderson
Source: MEGA

Blanchard announced that she is set to undergo rhinoplasty on Friday.

She also announced that her “physical transformation journey” would be filmed and aired on Lifetime as part of her new upcoming series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” Blanchard told PEOPLE on Thursday. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Nadiya Vizier, Blanchard’s close friend, further confirmed Blanchard’s plans for the upcoming rhinoplasty procedure.

"She said she's a bit nervous, but she's happy it's going to be done," Vizier said. "The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look."

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery split husband ryan scott anderson
Source: MEGA

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too."

"My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that,” Vizier continued. “Let her learn from it.”

“I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her,” Blanchard’s close friend concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Blanchard’s rhinoplasty surgery was scheduled for Friday, April 5.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blanchard’s cosmetic surgery was not the released convict’s only sudden change since leaving prison late last year.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery split husband ryan scott anderson
Source: MEGA

Blanchard was released in December 2023 after serving eight years of her ten-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December 2023 after serving eight years of her ten-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.

She had pleaded guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Flash forward to last Thursday, and Blanchard announced that she and her husband of less than two years – Ryan Scott Anderson – had split.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote on Facebook last week. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery split husband ryan scott anderson
Source: @RYAN_S_ANDERSON_/INSTAGRAM

Blanchard announced that she and her husband of less than two years – Ryan Scott Anderson – had split last week.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this,” Blanchard continued. “I am learning to listen to my heart.”

“Right now I need time to let myself find who I am," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Blanchard has since been linked to her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. The pair were spotted together earlier this week receiving matching tattoos.

According to Blanchard’s close friend Nadiya Vizier, Blanchard will be “resting for about two weeks” after her nose surgery on Friday.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.