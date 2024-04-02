Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Moving On? Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Matching Tattoos With Ex-Fiancé Ken After Calling It Quits With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson

gypsy rose blanchard ig
Source: @gypsyroseblanchard/instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson days ago.

By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Gypsy Rose Blanchard sparked reconciliation rumors with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker by discreetly getting matching tattoos on Monday, but his mother claims they are strictly platonic.

The 32-year-old was spotted alongside her former flame as he got inked during their visit at Sailor Bob's Tattoo shop in Cut Off, Louisiana, RadarOnline.com has learned, leading many to believe they were back on amid her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan mega
Source: mega

Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot while she was still in prison in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The tattoo parlor is apparently a short distance from her dad's house. Sources said the two opted for matching husky dog tattoos to symbolize their strong bond, according to reports.

One of them inked their right arm and the other did their left so when placed together, the huskies face each other. Ken is claimed to have footed the bill.

The two have history together as Ken popped the question to Gypsy back in October 2018. They first connected when she was behind bars, at which time he wrote her a letter after watching the HBO doc Mommy Dead and Dearest, going on to split before her release.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard igjpg
Source: @gypsyroseblanchard/instagram

Gypsy and Ryan previously had a spat ahead of their nuptials after she opened up about her lingering feelings for Ken.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy served seven years in prison for the murder of her late mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard following years of abuse.

Back in 2015, she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in connection to Dee Dee's murder.

Gypsy later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard splits husband months after prison release
Source: MEGA

Back in 2015, she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in connection to her mom Dee Dee's murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days ago, Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana. The couple tied the knot while she was still in prison in July 2022.

As for her and Ken, "They are not back together," his mother, Raina Williams, told PEOPLE. "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it."

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard splits husband months after prison release
Source: MEGA

Gypsy was released from prison in Dec. 2023 after serving eight years behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken's mom said she thinks very highly of Gypsy and wishes her the best. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale right now," Ken's mom further explained. "My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.