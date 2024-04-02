Moving On? Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Matching Tattoos With Ex-Fiancé Ken After Calling It Quits With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson
Gypsy Rose Blanchard sparked reconciliation rumors with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker by discreetly getting matching tattoos on Monday, but his mother claims they are strictly platonic.
The 32-year-old was spotted alongside her former flame as he got inked during their visit at Sailor Bob's Tattoo shop in Cut Off, Louisiana, RadarOnline.com has learned, leading many to believe they were back on amid her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.
The tattoo parlor is apparently a short distance from her dad's house. Sources said the two opted for matching husky dog tattoos to symbolize their strong bond, according to reports.
One of them inked their right arm and the other did their left so when placed together, the huskies face each other. Ken is claimed to have footed the bill.
The two have history together as Ken popped the question to Gypsy back in October 2018. They first connected when she was behind bars, at which time he wrote her a letter after watching the HBO doc Mommy Dead and Dearest, going on to split before her release.
Gypsy served seven years in prison for the murder of her late mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard following years of abuse.
Back in 2015, she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in connection to Dee Dee's murder.
Gypsy later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Just days ago, Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana. The couple tied the knot while she was still in prison in July 2022.
As for her and Ken, "They are not back together," his mother, Raina Williams, told PEOPLE. "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it."
Ken's mom said she thinks very highly of Gypsy and wishes her the best. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her."
"As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale right now," Ken's mom further explained. "My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy."