Moving On? Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Matching Tattoos With Ex-Fiancé Ken After Calling It Quits With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson

The 32-year-old was spotted alongside her former flame as he got inked during their visit at Sailor Bob's Tattoo shop in Cut Off, Louisiana, RadarOnline.com has learned, leading many to believe they were back on amid her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson .

Gypsy Rose Blanchard sparked reconciliation rumors with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker by discreetly getting matching tattoos on Monday, but his mother claims they are strictly platonic.

Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot while she was still in prison in July 2022.

The tattoo parlor is apparently a short distance from her dad's house. Sources said the two opted for matching husky dog tattoos to symbolize their strong bond, according to reports.

One of them inked their right arm and the other did their left so when placed together, the huskies face each other. Ken is claimed to have footed the bill.

The two have history together as Ken popped the question to Gypsy back in October 2018. They first connected when she was behind bars, at which time he wrote her a letter after watching the HBO doc Mommy Dead and Dearest, going on to split before her release.