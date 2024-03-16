Gypsy Rose Blanchard Deletes Social Media After Probation Officer Warns Her It Could Get Her Locked Up

After garnering more than 7.8 million followers on Instagram since her release from prison in December, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has deleted all of her public social media accounts, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source told PEOPLE that her decision to step away from social media "was at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail."

Source: Instagram Blanchard had been active on social media and garnered more than 7.8 million followers on Instagram.

Blanchard, 32, who served more than seven years in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her abusive mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, took to TikTok shortly before deleting her account on Thursday to share her "regret" about "coming out of prison and all the interviews and stuff like that." "Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning," she said. "I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing." "Let my actions match my words. And we'll go from there," she added. "I definitely have a good support system. And I think I'm just now starting to get around to listening to my inner self instead of all the noise that's been on social media. So with that being said, thank you so much for watching and hearing me out."

Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent more than seven years in prison for her role in killing her abusive mother.

In a series of videos that are no longer available, Blanchard further explained her reasoning. "What happened is I had a really good conversation with my dad, actually," she said. "He gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed. And that guidance was to show me that real life is something you can touch, something you can feel. People you can actually hug. And with the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don't want to live my life under a microscope." Blanchard said that she still has private Instagram and Facebook accounts, but she "had absolutely no doubts or trouble with deleting that public one. I had people who were like, ‘Oh my god, you're insane for deleting that kind of a following.' And I'm like, 'I could give a F about a following.' That's not real life."

Source: MEGA Blanchard's mother made her pretend to be disabled and chronically ill and subjected her to unnecessary surgery and medication for years.

"I do my best to live my authentic life and what's real to me, and what's not real is social media," she continued. "Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It's so crazy. I can't even wrap my head around what social media is. I thought that once I got out of prison I'd come out and I'd enjoy social media like the next person, taking selfies and just acting goofy. It's the simple stuff in life, right?" "I don't understand why people are so interested in my life, I don't get it," she added. "I don't see myself as famous. Especially for — for what? Like, I did something bad. I'm trying to make myself a better person now but I don't get it. That's not me, I'm not famous. I'm not anything. I'm just Gypsy." That's why, Blanchard explained, her private Facebook and Instagram accounts have "#LoveForWhoIAm" as her bio: "To my family, my dad, my husband. All I am is just Gypsy. And they love me for being who I am."

Source: MEGA Blanchard married husband Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022.

Blanchard married her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, a teacher in Louisiana, while she was still incarcerated in 2022.

