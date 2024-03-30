'She Can Be Spontaneous': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dad Gave Her Marriage a '50/50 Chance' Before Split

Rod Blanchard expressed doubts about the long-term prospects of their union in a December 2023 interview with PEOPLE ahead of his daughter's release from prison .

"Personally, I give it a 50/50 chance that it's going to work," he said at the time. "She can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking."

Rod explained that he wished she had returned home after her release instead of immediately moving in with Anderson in Louisiana.

"I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him," he said. "She's grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn't have, but like I told her, if it doesn't work out, I'll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan's a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons."