'She Can Be Spontaneous': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dad Gave Her Marriage a '50/50 Chance' Before Split
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's father gave their marriage a "50/50 chance" of working out before she announced her split from husband Ryan Scott Anderson this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rod Blanchard expressed doubts about the long-term prospects of their union in a December 2023 interview with PEOPLE ahead of his daughter's release from prison.
"Personally, I give it a 50/50 chance that it's going to work," he said at the time. "She can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking."
Rod explained that he wished she had returned home after her release instead of immediately moving in with Anderson in Louisiana.
"I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him," he said. "She's grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn't have, but like I told her, if it doesn't work out, I'll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan's a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons."
As RadarOnline.com previously reportedly, Blanchard announced that she and Anderson were separating in a statement made on her private Facebook account on Thursday.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."
"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this," she added. “I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find who I am."
The pair first met when Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana, wrote Blanchard a letter in 2020. They later married in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022.
"We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that,” Blanchard said shortly before her release in December. “I deserve that. He deserves that.”
"Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us,” she continued. “And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else."
Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December 2023 after serving eight years for conspiring to murder her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.
Her story has inspired documentaries like HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest and the Hulu series The Act.