Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband 3 Months After Bombshell Prison Release: 'I Am Learning to Listen to My Heart' Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, were in the process of separating. By: Connor Surmonte Mar. 29 2024, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, were in the process of separating this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The separation comes just three months after Blanchard was released from prison. Blanchard, 32, announced her sudden split from her husband via a statement posted to her private Facebook account on Thursday.

Blanchard, 32, announced her sudden split from her husband via a statement posted to her private Facebook account on Thursday.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.” “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this,” she continued. “I am learning to listen to my heart.”

“Right now I need time to let myself find who I am," Blanchard concluded the announcement. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December 2023 after serving eight years for conspiring to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Source: MEGA “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

She and Anderson met after Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana, wrote Blanchard a letter in 2020. They married in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022. "We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that,” Blanchard said shortly before her release in December. “I deserve that. He deserves that.”

"Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us,” she continued. “And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else." Blanchard also said that she was “excited” about moving in with Anderson upon her release from prison after eight years because she had “never lived with a man.”

Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband married in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022.

"I've never lived with a man," she explained before her prison release. "I grew up with a mom, so I didn't even grow up with a dad in the house. So, I'm like: I don't even know what it's like to live with a man."

Blanchard and Anderson’s split comes nearly nine years after her mother was found dead in June 2015. Blanchard pleaded guilty to plotting to kill her mother in 2016 and was sentenced to ten years in prison. Nicholas Godejohn, Blanchard’s boyfriend at the time of the murder, was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.

Source: MEGA Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in December 2023 after serving eight years.

The 32-year-old’s split from her husband also comes just days after Blanchard deleted many of her social media accounts. She posted a video to TikTok earlier this month and apologized for her “lack of accountability” during her “first months or so” after being released from prison.

“All the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry,” she said in the video. “I'm learning.” “I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now,” Blanchard added. “I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing."

