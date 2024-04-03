Gypsy Rose Blanchard Felt 'Suffocated' by Husband, Jealousy Over Father-Daughter Relationship Led to Split: Sources
Gypsy Rose Blanchard couldn't take her husband's alleged jealousy or constant guilt-tripping, which are two major reasons why her marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson didn't work out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 32-year-old ex-convict — who spent over 8 years in prison after being convicted of plotting her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's murder — reportedly had enough of Ryan's argumentative tendencies, which didn't come to light after her release, according to sources.
Gypsy announced her split from her husband last week, just three months after she was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. On Monday, she got matching tattoos with her former fiancé, Ken Urker, sparking rumors she had moved on with him. While insiders laughed off the speculation surrounding Gypsy and Ken, they are giving juicy insight about what allegedly caused the former inmate to kick Ryan to the curb.
Ryan made Gypsy feel like she couldn't do anything right post-prison, sources told TMZ. They also claimed he was overly jealous of her father, Rod Blanchard, whom Gypsy was eager to reconnect with after her release. Insiders said Ryan wasn't supporting her relationship with her dad and was constantly guilt-tripping her for not spending enough time with him.
Rod previously spoke about his daughter's marriage, giving her union a "50/50" chance of surviving before she revealed their split — and he wasn't the only one with doubts.
Gypsy's friends and family allegedly saw red flags in their relationship, with at least one insider claiming they were concerned about Ryan's motives after learning he reached out to her on a dare when she was behind bars.
RadarOnline.com has learned the rumors about Gypsy being pregnant aren't true and she has not rekindled the flame with Ken after her separation from Ryan.
Gypsy and Ryan said "I do" during a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022. Following her December prison release, the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other, with Gypsy telling the world she was more than satisfied with what Ryan was working with downstairs.
She announced the honeymoon phase was officially over on March 29.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am," Gypsy's statement read.
Neither she nor Ryan have filed for divorce.