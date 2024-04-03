Gypsy Rose Blanchard Felt 'Suffocated' by Husband, Jealousy Over Father-Daughter Relationship Led to Split: Sources

Gypsy Rose Blanchard couldn't take her husband's alleged jealousy or constant guilt-tripping, which are two major reasons why her marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson didn't work out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 32-year-old ex-convict — who spent over 8 years in prison after being convicted of plotting her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's murder — reportedly had enough of Ryan's argumentative tendencies, which didn't come to light after her release, according to sources.