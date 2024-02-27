'Me and My Little Family': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband Fuels Pregnancy Rumors
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, hinted at the former jailbird being pregnant.
"Me and my little family cuddling together," Anderson wrote in an Instagram caption with a photo of him caressing Blanchard's stomach.
"Is she pregnant?? and if she is how," once follower asked.
"Nobody actually knows if she’s pregnant chill y’all, she’s also grown so who cares if she is," another added.
Although fans quickly began to speculate that Blanchard was expecting a little one, the former inmate previously shared that she is focused on embracing the digital age and newfound fame.
"I feel like a baby bird on the internet," she explained to In Touch. "I’m very new to social media, so when I comment or like someone’s post, I have to realize it will be seen by millions of people."
"I have this huge platform, which I can use for good. It’s kind of like a superpower," she added. "On the downside, there are people making fake accounts in my name scamming people."
During her interview, Blanchard said the pregnancy headlines surrounding at that time her were "not true at all," noting that she was caught purchasing a "cute little outfit" for a baby "just in case, later down the road" she Andersen had kids.
In a previous interview with People, Andersen shared that he hopes to support Blanchard as she transitions back into the real world after eight years behind bars.
Rose served time behind bars for her role in her mother's murder.
“I just want her to know I'm here for her. I show her and I tell her all the time," Andersen admitted. "It's one of those where it doesn't matter what we go through, we're still going to be together.”
“It's one of those where we have ‘it,’ that people say,” he continued.
“We're so close. We've had that bond, you know, in prison, we had to create that to create this relationship, you know, so we had the emotional part down, but now it's the physical and so it's all coming together, it's coming full circle," the professional explained.
Although the couple said "I do" during Blanchard's sentence, the pair confessed that they hope to have a formal ceremony.
"We want a proper wedding at some point," Anderson revealed.
"Gypsy deserves a white dress moment. I know every female deserves that. And Gypsy's already got the style of dress she wants. And it kind of shocked me," he stated. "Somebody asked her that question the other day, and I was like, 'Wow, that was specific,' and she had it ready. So I wanna give her that moment."
Blanchard shared a similar sentiment in the joint cover story.
Blanchard said they “plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that.”
"Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other," she gushed. "It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else."