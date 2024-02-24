Nikki Haley Rules Out Being Donald Trump's Vice President and Shuts Down Rumors of a 'Unity Ticket' With Dean Phillips
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley clarified that she would not be Donald Trump's running mate if he secured the GOP nomination.
The announcement comes amidst Haley's campaign efforts in her home state of South Carolina, where Trump is expected to perform well in the upcoming primary.
Haley, who previously served as the governor of South Carolina and as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, has been facing pressure from prominent Republicans to withdraw from the race. However, she remains resolute in her decision to continue her campaign.
During an appearance on Fox News' Special Report, Haley addressed questions about her motivations and potential future plans.
Bret Baier looked past the upcoming South Carolina primary, asking Haley, "Where can you paint a picture on Super Tuesday where you can get a victory?"
"We’re gonna see what happens tomorrow," the former governor answered. "But look, the problem when people say, 'Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?' At first, they were like, 'She's doing this because she wants to be vice president.' I think we've pretty much settled that."
The Fox News host followed up her answer by asking her if she's settled on whether or not she'd be Trump's vice president if he wins.
"There is no political motivation. If there was political motivation, I would have gotten out of this a long time ago," Haley clarified. "Of course we’ve settled it!"
- Donald Trump Rules Out Nikki Haley as 2024 Running Mate, Calling Her Someone Who 'Puts America Last'
- RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls on Nikki Haley to Drop Out of GOP Primary Race and 'Unite' Behind Donald Trump
- Steve Bannon Predicts 'Big Fight' Over Trump's Running Mate: 'They're Going to Try to Force Nikki on the Ticket'
Baier went on to ask Haley about Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, who was open to the idea of a "unity ticket" with her.
"Dean Phillips, who’s obviously running on the Democratic primary — not too much success — but saying that he would be your running mate if you so chose that," the host said. "Would you?"
Haley immediately shut down the idea, telling the Fox News host, "I'm a Republican — I’m running as a Republican. I’m running trying to wake people up that if they nominate Donald Trump in this primary, we will lose a general election. Mark my words.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump holds a 25.3-point lead over Haley among South Carolina voters in the GOP primary. The former governor has slowly been gaining ground in the state, but it's unclear if she'll be able to make up the difference between her and the former president by the time people vote.