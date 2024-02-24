Nikki Haley Rules Out Being Donald Trump's Vice President and Shuts Down Rumors of a 'Unity Ticket' With Dean Phillips

Bret Baier looked past the upcoming South Carolina primary, asking Haley, "Where can you paint a picture on Super Tuesday where you can get a victory?"

"We’re gonna see what happens tomorrow," the former governor answered. "But look, the problem when people say, 'Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?' At first, they were like, 'She's doing this because she wants to be vice president.' I think we've pretty much settled that."

The Fox News host followed up her answer by asking her if she's settled on whether or not she'd be Trump's vice president if he wins.

"There is no political motivation. If there was political motivation, I would have gotten out of this a long time ago," Haley clarified. "Of course we’ve settled it!"