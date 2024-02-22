Ron DeSantis Dubbed 'Sad Little Man' After He Rules Out Running as Donald Trump's Vice President
Ron DeSantis was dubbed a “sad little man” this week after he ruled out the possibility of running as Donald Trump’s vice president on the 2024 Republican ticket, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Florida governor was listed as one of the handful of names included on Trump’s vice president shortlist earlier this week, DeSantis rejected the possibility of running alongside Trump in November.
According to DeSantis, he is “not doing that.” He also suggested that he would not be a good fit to run as Trump’s No. 2 because his criteria for a running mate “was different” from that of Trump’s.
“I am not doing that,” DeSantis reportedly told supporters during a phone call on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. “I know some people are really actively seeking it.”
“It seems to me, just from watching kind of the body language and stuff, that you have a handful of folks who seem to be auditioning for it,” he continued. “My criteria was, basically, I need someone who can do the job if it came to that.”
DeSantis then appeared to throw shade at Trump and Trump’s current criteria for a 2024 running mate.
“I’m not sure that those are necessarily going to be the criteria that Donald Trump uses,” the Florida governor acknowledged. “I think he’s going to probably use different criteria.”
“I’ve heard that they are looking more at identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” he added. “I think you should just focus on who you think the best person for the job would be.”
Trump confirmed that DeSantis was one of the names on his 2024 vice president shortlist during a Fox News town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday.
Trump also confirmed that, aside from DeSantis, other names on his running mate shortlist included Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, and Tulsi Gabbard.
Flash forward to Wednesday evening, and Trump’s top advisor and chief campaign strategist – Chris LaCivita – ridiculed DeSantis for ruling out the possibility of running as Trump’s vice president.
LaCivita called DeSantis a “sad little man” who “will be remembered” for “chicken fingers and pudding cups.”
“Chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for you sad little man,” LaCivita tweeted on Wednesday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 GOP race in January just days before the New Hampshire primary election.
The Florida governor immediately endorsed Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis has also not ruled out the possibility of running again come 2028.
“I am today suspending my campaign,” DeSantis announced last month. “Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear.”
“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge,” DeSantis continued. “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”
Trump is expected to announce his vice president running mate pick at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July.