Campaign Launched to Draft House Rep. Dean Phillips to Challenge Joe Biden in 2024

Democrats Rocked as Campaign is Launched to Draft Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips to Challenge President Joe Biden
The possibility of President Joe Biden running unchallenged in next year’s Democratic primary was called into question this week amid reports that Minnesota House Rep. Dean Phillips may run against the current commander-in-chief, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the 2024 presidential election draws increasingly closer, sources familiar with the matter revealed this week that a campaign was launched to draft House Rep. Phillips to oppose Biden in next year’s primary.
Also surprising are reports that the Democratic Party is “panicking” over the possibility that Biden’s running unopposed “may no longer be a sure thing.”
That is the revelation shared by Politico in a sensational report published early Friday morning.
“U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Minnesota moderate, has been receiving inquiries about his willingness to challenge Biden and is going to New York City next week to meet with Democratic donors about such a race,” the outlet reported.
“Phillips, who’s in his third term representing suburban Minneapolis, has drawn attention from contributors by both denouncing the ‘No Labels’ attempt to field a third-party ticket and calling for a contested Democratic primary next year,” Politico reporter Jonathan Martin continued.
“A former executive, he’s also the sort of pro-business social moderate with private sector experience who corporate leaders usually pine for in a presidential candidate.”
But Martin also acknowledged that it is “highly unlikely” that Phillips will “mount a primary challenge” against the current president unless “Biden’s health worsens or his political standing drops precipitously.”
Phillips also apparently does not want to “further weaken the president” – particularly when it appears that former President Donald Trump will once again be named as the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.
“Yet he remains convinced that Democrats need a robust conversation about who to nominate and recognizes that the more obvious would-be challengers in the party will not get in unless somebody else first breaks the political ice,” Politico reported.
“If he shows further signs of decline and the electorate continues to render a verdict that he’s too old, no matter how much the Dow soars and inflation falls, more Democrats may come around to Phillips’ view that the real risk is to unblinkingly back Biden rather than at least consider other options.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign has already raised more than $72 million since Biden officially announced he was running for a second term in April.
The $72 million Biden has raised so far is just more than double the $35 million Trump’s campaign raised in their second quarter of fundraising, and more than triple the amount raised so far by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Meanwhile, President Biden was already facing Democratic challengers even before the reports that House Rep. Phillips might run an opposition campaign against him next year.
Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his 2024 campaign for president in March, while self-help author and motivational speaker Marianne Williamson also announced her 2024 campaign earlier this year.
Minnesota House Rep. Phillips would be the first elected Democrat to emerge and challenge President Biden in next year’s Democratic primary.
