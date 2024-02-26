WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Gets Heckled by Anti-Israeli Protestors While Leaving NYC Event
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld exited an event in New York City to a crowd of protestors who heckled him on his way to a waiting car, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anti-Israeli protestors taunted Seinfeld with chants accusing him of supporting genocide in Gaza.
Seinfeld attended the 92Y's annual State of the World Jewry event in Manhattan, which featured Bari Weiss, a vocal Israeli supporter, former New York Times columnist and founder of the Free Press.
"Genocide supporter, you support genocide!" protestors yelled at Seinfeld as he walked to a dark gray Range Rover SUV that was parked outside.
Seinfeld waved at the crowd while climbing into the vehicle surrounded by NYPD. Protestors continued to shout at the sitcom star even after he was inside the car.
"F--- you, you support genocide!" one anti-Israeli critic yelled. Others chanted, "Nazi f---."
The crowd maintained their position outside the community center as Seinfeld's vehicle pulled away. The group was equally critical of Weiss and attempted to link her to the death of Palestinian poet and professor Refaat Alareer, who was killed in Gaza in December in an Israeli airstrike.
Weeks after the Hamas terrorist attack in Southern Israel on October 7, Alareer tweeted that if he was killed, "I blame Bari Weiss and her likes."
Alareer's tweet was in response to Weiss' criticism of a post he made in which he joked about an Israeli baby being burned alive in an oven during the Hamas attack, asking if the child was killed "with or without baking soda."
Hours after the Hamas attack, Alareer said the Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation was "legitimate and moral."
He was reportedly accused of mocking victims killed by Hamas in the attacks.
According to NYPD, two protestors were arrested outside of the community center. Since Israel launched a major military campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks, protests have erupted worldwide demanding a ceasefire and slamming the U.S. government's support of the Jewish state.
During the Hamas attacks, 1,200 Israelis were killed and hundreds of others were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. As a result of the Israeli military campaign, over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands in north Gaza face famine.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimates over 200 soldiers have been killed in the campaign.