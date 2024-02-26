Russell Crowe Desperate to Lose Weight Ahead of Upcoming Wedding to Britney Theriot: Report
Russell Crowe is reportedly on a mission to lose weight before he walks down the aisle to fiancée Britney Theriot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A new report claims the Gladiator star is also preparing to take on the role of a lifetime: fatherhood!
Crowe, 59, and Theriot, 32, met back in 2013 on the set of Broken City, however, the pair weren't romantically linked until November 2020. Insiders spilled that Crowe's alleged weight loss journey before his wedding isn't aesthetically motivated, at least not for his wife-to-be.
"Britney loves Russell for who he is," a source told the National Enquirer. "She's doesn't care what he looks like, but that doesn't mean she's not worried about his health."
The 59-year-old actor has packed on the pounds as of late and has gone from a chiseled physique to a 350-pound stature. In light of his weight gain, insiders claim the Cinderella Man star is determined to get healthier now that he's sealing the deal with the stunning 32-year-old real estate agent.
"The extra weight he's carrying is hard on his body," a tipster revealed. "Russell is unapologetic about it, but he's agreed that it's time to get healthier."
Despite being Hollywood royalty, sources revealed Crowe intends to lose weight and get healthier without giving into diet fads or cosmetic help.
"He's not going to go on some crazy diet," an insider explained. "He plans to just start eating healthier and work out every day."
Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer and shares two sons with the actress. Although he and Theriot haven't firmed up wedding plans, word is they're targeting a relatively low-key affair in Australia toward the end of the year.
"They'll keep it small, just family and close friends," a tipster spilled. "A few other celebrities will be invited, but it's not going to be some big A-list party."
"Once they're married, it's going to be baby time," the source added. "That's a promise Russell's made to Britney, and it's the main reason for making things official."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claimed prior to wedding talks, Crowe was in "denial" of his weight gain.
Last summer, sources dished, "Russell has been in denial for years about his weight. Anytime it comes up in conversation he flips out and has a strict 'three strikes and you're out' rule for people who mention it."
Sources claimed the actor isn't a fan of working out and hired personal trainers, but he "blows them off."