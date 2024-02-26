Russell Crowe Desperate to Lose Weight Ahead of Upcoming Wedding to Britney Theriot: Report

The 59-year-old actor has packed on the pounds as of late and has gone from a chiseled physique to a 350-pound stature. In light of his weight gain, insiders claim the Cinderella Man star is determined to get healthier now that he's sealing the deal with the stunning 32-year-old real estate agent.

"The extra weight he's carrying is hard on his body," a tipster revealed. "Russell is unapologetic about it, but he's agreed that it's time to get healthier."

