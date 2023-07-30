Revealed: Russell Crowe's Weight Gain Troubles, 'He Can't Be Bothered'
Russell Crowe's weight has ballooned in the years after his ripped and bulked Gladiator role in 2000, and insiders said the star has been in "denial" about his gain, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hollywood heartthrob, now 59, famously packed on the pounds to portray Fox News top brass Roger Ailes in 2019.
Since then, his waistline has steadily grown, insiders claim, adding that he's perfectly content with his physique and brushes off any comments stating otherwise.
"Russell has been in denial for years about his weight," said a source. "Anytime it comes up in conversation he flips out and has a strict 'three strikes and you're out' rule for people who mention it."
Girlfriend Britney Theriot is said to be very "happy" with the star, but she does want him to be at peak health. "She hopes when he's ready, he'll drop the weight," the tipster claimed.
Sources from his inner circle said he's not a fan of working out and has hired trainers, but he "blows them off."
"It's the same with his eating habits," added the insider close to Crowe. "He could have his chef make anything but all he wants is burgers and fried food."
Crowe recently scoffed at the high number of inquiries he gets about whether or not he would be reprising his role in Gladiator 2.
"They should be f---ing paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in," he said at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, per Variety. "It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life."
"I don't know anything about the cast, I don't know anything about the plot," Crowe continued. "But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can't think of this movie being anything other than spectacular."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When asked about his future plans, Crowe said that he will be doing some introspection. "You are standing in front of the mirror, and go: 'Who the f--- is that?' I am in that period now. I will take Ridley Scott as my role model: he is still discovering new things in his work," the film star said. "Or I will just stop and you will never hear from me again. I haven't decided what it's going to be. These are two very valid choices."