Revealed: Russell Crowe's Weight Gain Troubles, 'He Can't Be Bothered'

"They should be f---ing paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in," he said at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, per Variety. "It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life."

"I don't know anything about the cast, I don't know anything about the plot," Crowe continued. "But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can't think of this movie being anything other than spectacular."

