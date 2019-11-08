Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yikes! Russell Crowe Unrecognizable With Big Belly, Caught With Hands Down Pants

Yikes! Russell Crowe Unrecognizable With Big Belly, Caught With Hands Down Pants

Yikes! Russell Crowe Unrecognizable With Big Belly, Caught With Hands Down Pants The actor continues to pack on the pounds in shocking photos.

Russell Crowe is unrecognizable in comparison to his younger days as a Hollywood hunk.

The actor was spotted catching a flight out of Sydney’s domestic airport on Thursday, November 7.

Crowe, 55, wore a navy blue polo shirt that barely covered his big belly in the shocking photos!

He topped off the unkempt look with black and white sweatpants.

But his messy appearance wasn’t the worst part, as he was caught shoving his hands down his pants!

By his side for the outing was a stunning woman, who is believed to be his new assistant.

As readers know, Crowe has been gaining weight gain in recent years for movie roles.

In June 2018, the star attended a charity screening for the movie Gladiator in Rome and showed off his massive weight gain.

His appearance now is a major contrast compared to when he filmed the iconic flick 17 years prior.

A month later in July 2018, he showed off a long gray beard. The weight gain and wild facial hair were for his film Boy Erased.

For his role in the 2016 movie The Nice Guys, where he acted alongside Ryan Gosling, he lost 53 pounds.

As Radar previously reported, the hunk was once spotted showing off his larger frame while on the set of The Loudest Voice in The Room.

Crowe has packed on so many pounds since his youth that he was breaking the scale at 270 pounds!

Despite his weight gain, the Hollywood star is surprisingly still active. While on vacation in Sydney, Australia, Radar obtained photos of him playing some one-on-one basketball with his son Tennyson. He has also been spotted playing in a yard with a football and doing push ups.

But his weight gain hasn’t derailed his confidence!

Radar exclusively reported that Crowe planned on romancing Nicole Kidman— who plays his mother in Boy Erased and is married to husband, Keith Urban.

Check out Radar’s gallery for photos of Crowe and his new assistant.