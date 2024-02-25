Your tip
Reese Witherspoon Fuming Over Rival Jessica Alba's Plans for 'Copy-cat' Media Company: Report

jessica alba angers reese witherspoon pp
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly upset at Jessica Alba for copying her media company.

By:

Feb. 25 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Domestic diva Jessica Alba wants to expand The Honest Company by taking inspiration from Reese Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine — and sources claim it's not going down well with her rival, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Witherspoon, 47, is reportedly becoming "territorial" over her brand and is peeved at Alba's alleged attempts to copy her style!

jessica alba has reese witherspoon fuming
Source: MEGA

Alba is reportedly planning to launch her own media company.

"Reese is extremely territorial," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "She does not appreciate Jessica trying to copy her success!"

The source additionally noted that the two actresses only play nice on camera. According to the tipster, behind the scenes the 47-year-old Big Little Lies star "resents" that Alba, 42, is trying to duplicate her media empire in what she sees as a brazen cash grab.

jessica alba has reese witherspoon fuming
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Witherspoon is furious that her rival is trying to copy her media brand.

The insider claimed Alba is desperate to boost her brand after it plummeted in value last year from $1.7 billion to $228 million.

"Jessica was on track to become a billionaire and almost overnight that dream crashed," the source said.

"Now she's hell-bent on reenergizing her company and expanding into new markets," the mole spilled. "She's taking a page from Reese and is trying to make it more of a lifestyle brand."

jessica alba has reese witherspoon fuming
Source: MEGA

Alba's desperation to expand her empire follows a drop in The Honest Company's value.

The 42-year-old is reportedly planning to launch a production company called Lady Spitfire, which also has Witherspoon up in arms.

"Jessica wants to do podcasts, reality TV series and live events, much to Reese's annoyance," the tipster explained before warning, "with her marriage over and her kids becoming adults, Reese is not going to let anybody take a bit from her apple without consequences!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Witherspoon and Alba's reps for comment.

jessica alba has reese witherspoon fuming
Source: MEGA

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine has produced several successful films and TV series.

As this outlet reported, Alba's baby brand, The Honest Company, was sued for allegedly misleading shareholders about their 2020 sales.

According to court documents, shareholders decided to buy stock after the company went public in May 2021. The decision was largely driven due to financial reports from 2020, which showed booming profits.

Unfortunately for Alba, shareholders alleged the financial reports were misleading because The Honest Company wasn't being so honest about the fact that consumers were purchasing products for stockpiles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine was on the rise with screen-adaptations of best-selling novels, including Where the Crawdads Sing, Little Fires Everywhere and Daisy Jones and the Six.

Where the Crawdads Sing brought in over $100 million at the box office. Despite receiving low-ratings from critics, the movie won over viewers and received a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, according to Deadline.

In addition to her media company, Witherspoon also owns clothing brand Draper James.

