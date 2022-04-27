Jessica Alba Packs On PDA With Husband Cash Warren In Hawaii After Months Of Breakup Rumors
Jessica Alba couldn't get enough of her husband Cash Warren during a beach outing in romantic Hawaii. The duo had a hard time keeping their hands off of each other while sneaking away for the Honey actress' upcoming birthday.
Sporting an itty bitty bikini, Alba was photographed embracing her husband of several years while getting wet in the water.
Warren reciprocated the love, wrapping his arms around Alba and planting a sweet kiss on her forehead. The couple appeared to be childless during their sensual beach outing as the actress is gearing up to turn 41 years old on Thursday.
The birthday girl flaunted her fit figure in a stringy white two-piece before covering her backside in burgundy biker shorts.
Proving that she's not the only fit one in the family, Warren ripped off his shirt to reveal his chiseled chest while rocking floral swim trunks and a trucker hat.
Their PDA-filled day seemed to put the breakup rumors to bed. Alba and Warren have been dodging split speculation for months, ever since she admitted that her husband is more like a "roommate."
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Alba seemed content to be spending her birthday with her husband of 14 years. When they weren't locked in a loving embrace, they were chatting and soaking up the sunshine.
Alba and Warren said "I do" in 2008, but there were signs their marriage was heading towards Splitsville.
Divorce rumors began circulating last year. Many thought Alba's comment indicated the spark in their marriage was gone.
Adding fuel to the fire, the Dark Angel actress was spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions after that interview. The couple also hadn't been on a red carpet together in months.
They finally showed up at an event together in May.
Within the last few months, Warren has slowly been reappearing on Alba's social media. Their trip to Hawaii seems to solidify their commitment to their marriage — or it's a last-ditch effort to save it.
Alba and Warren have three children together — Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4.