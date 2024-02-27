Kate Middleton 'Doing Well' Despite Prince William Pulling Out of Royal Service in the Eleventh Hour

Although William's team didn't specify why he chose not to attend Tuesday's ceremony, the palace clarified that his wife "continues to be doing well" after her operation.

As the Princess of Wales focuses on her health, William will go to events without his spouse, and he recently opened up about the struggles of caring for Kate and his father, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer.

"I've had other things on my mind. It’s been a bit [hand motion] — a bit like that. But hopefully, I'll catch up," William told BAFTA's Chief Executive of the Southbank Centre, Elaine Bedell, during the awards ceremony. "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs."