Kate Middleton 'Doing Well' Despite Prince William Pulling Out of Royal Service in the Eleventh Hour
Prince William backed out of the Thanksgiving service honoring his godfather King Constantine of Greece at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, leaving many to wonder if all was okay with his wife, Kate Middleton, who is recovering from recent surgery.
“Unfortunately, The Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter,” the palace said in a statement.
Although William's team didn't specify why he chose not to attend Tuesday's ceremony, the palace clarified that his wife "continues to be doing well" after her operation.
As the Princess of Wales focuses on her health, William will go to events without his spouse, and he recently opened up about the struggles of caring for Kate and his father, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer.
"I've had other things on my mind. It’s been a bit [hand motion] — a bit like that. But hopefully, I'll catch up," William told BAFTA's Chief Executive of the Southbank Centre, Elaine Bedell, during the awards ceremony. "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs."
On Wednesday, January 17, the palace announced that Middleton would step back from public engagements to prioritize her health.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Although she and William have received criticism for the events they skip due to their children, the rep said the mom-of-three feels bad about taking an extended leave of absence.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.
Kate isn't the only senior royal experiencing health challenges, as the palace revealed on Monday, February 5, that Charles was diagnosed with cancer.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
His Majesty will continue to take on office tasks, but he will take a break from gatherings.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”