Madeline McCann Detectives Receive New Information About Suspect Christian Brueckner That Could Be 'Vital' to Case

German detectives working on the Madeleine McCann case have reportedly received new tips that could be "vital" regarding suspect Christian Brueckner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brueckner is a convicted sex offender who is currently on trial in Braunschweig regarding a string of alleged sexual assaults in Portugal between 2007 and 2017. Three-year-old McCann went missing in May 2007 while on vacation with her parents, Gerry and Kate, in Praia da Luz, Lagos, Portugal.