Maddie McCann Tipster Claims He Called About Main Suspect 9 Years Ago But Was Ignored, Details Chilling 'Confession'

The convicted pedophile and rapist was named an official suspect in connection with Maddie's case in April 2022 but has not been charged with any crime.

Brückner's yellow and white campervan was reportedly spotted near where the three-year-old went missing. He denied involvement in a series of jailhouse letters professing his innocence.

RadarOnline.com broke another development in the case in April by obtaining a copy of the DNA test evidence proving the woman claiming to be McCann all grown up was NOT the British girl who vanished despite having a troubled backstory.