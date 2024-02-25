Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Luke Bryan

'American Idol' Producers Plotting to Replace Luke Bryan With Country Star Jelly Roll: Report

luke bryan to be replaced jellyroll american idol pp
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll could soon replace Luke Bryan on 'American Idol.'

By:

Feb. 25 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

American Idol viewers will get a taste of country sensation Jelly Roll this season as the Save Me singer has been named a mentor, reportedly paving the way for him to replace his pal Luke Bryan on the judges' panel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bryan, 47, has been a judge on the popular singing competition show since 2018 and makes a whopping $12 million per season.

Article continues below advertisement
luke bryan replaced by jellyroll american idol abc
Source: ABC

Bryan has been a judge on 'American Idol' since 2018.

The 47-year-old country singer has spoken openly about cutting back on his career commitments to spend more time with wife Caroline and their two teen sons. Apparently, the hit show's producers feel Jelly Roll, 39, is the perfect replacement.

"It's doubtful Luke will continue on Idol after this season, so they're bringing Jelly on to test the waters and see how viewers react," a source told the National Enquirer.

Article continues below advertisement
luke bryan replaced by jellyroll american idol abc
Source: ABC

Bryan has been open about cutting back on his career commitments.

While Jelly Roll's fame has exploded as of late, insiders claim producers have some hesitation about making him a full-time judge.

"Their only worry is that Jelly is such a sweet guy, he won't have the heart to be brutally honest in critiquing a contestant — but he would instantly make the show hotter and more relevant!" the source noted.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
luke bryan to be replaced jellyroll american idol
Source: MEGA

Sources say Jelly Roll being featured as a mentor will test the audience's reaction to replacing Bryan.

MORE ON:
Luke Bryan

Making the judge juggling even easier, Bryan has apparently given Jelly his personal endorsement to join the show when he splits, the source claimed.

Bryan has long expressed his admiration for the 39-year-old, with his backstory of having been a drug-dealing felon who had been jailed 40 times before finding redemption.

Jelly Roll even earned his high school diploma equivalency at age 23 from behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement
luke bryan to be replaced jellyroll american idol
Source: MEGA

Bryan has personally endorsed Jelly Roll and spoken highly of his rise to fame.

"Every time I'm around the guy, he's just so intriguing and interesting," Bryan said of Jelly Roll. "You know, life's journey is not all squeaky clean and beautiful, with no bumps in the road. I think he lets a lot of people not feel alone."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jelly Roll and Bryan's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

The report of Bryan's alleged Idol departure follows news of fellow veteran judge Katy Perry's impending exit.

The Hot N Cold singer recently announced during an appearance on late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! that after seven seasons, she's leaving the show.

While the pop star hinted that her exit was due to a need to get back in the studio, sources claimed she quit after learning that of her bosses' refusal to raise her $25 million salary.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.