'American Idol' Producers Plotting to Replace Luke Bryan With Country Star Jelly Roll: Report
American Idol viewers will get a taste of country sensation Jelly Roll this season as the Save Me singer has been named a mentor, reportedly paving the way for him to replace his pal Luke Bryan on the judges' panel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bryan, 47, has been a judge on the popular singing competition show since 2018 and makes a whopping $12 million per season.
The 47-year-old country singer has spoken openly about cutting back on his career commitments to spend more time with wife Caroline and their two teen sons. Apparently, the hit show's producers feel Jelly Roll, 39, is the perfect replacement.
"It's doubtful Luke will continue on Idol after this season, so they're bringing Jelly on to test the waters and see how viewers react," a source told the National Enquirer.
While Jelly Roll's fame has exploded as of late, insiders claim producers have some hesitation about making him a full-time judge.
"Their only worry is that Jelly is such a sweet guy, he won't have the heart to be brutally honest in critiquing a contestant — but he would instantly make the show hotter and more relevant!" the source noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Country Crooner Luke Bryan Considers QUITTING 'American Idol' After 2023 Season Wraps, Plans To 'Cut Back' On Touring
- 'Third Wheel' Katy Perry Feels Excluded From 'Boys' Club' With Fellow 'American Idol' Judges Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie
- 'Not Family-Friendly': 'American Idol' Execs Feuding Over Miley Cyrus Taking Over as Katy Perry's Replacement
Making the judge juggling even easier, Bryan has apparently given Jelly his personal endorsement to join the show when he splits, the source claimed.
Bryan has long expressed his admiration for the 39-year-old, with his backstory of having been a drug-dealing felon who had been jailed 40 times before finding redemption.
Jelly Roll even earned his high school diploma equivalency at age 23 from behind bars.
"Every time I'm around the guy, he's just so intriguing and interesting," Bryan said of Jelly Roll. "You know, life's journey is not all squeaky clean and beautiful, with no bumps in the road. I think he lets a lot of people not feel alone."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jelly Roll and Bryan's reps for comment.
The report of Bryan's alleged Idol departure follows news of fellow veteran judge Katy Perry's impending exit.
The Hot N Cold singer recently announced during an appearance on late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! that after seven seasons, she's leaving the show.
While the pop star hinted that her exit was due to a need to get back in the studio, sources claimed she quit after learning that of her bosses' refusal to raise her $25 million salary.