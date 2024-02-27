Diddy Sued By Male Producer Lil Rod Over Alleged Sexual Assault, Accuses Mogul of ‘Unauthorized Groping’’

He said, “Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly. On several occasions, Mr. Combs took Mr. Jones cellphone and began recording himself. As a result, Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Jones said he has “secured irrefutable evidence of” the acquisition and use of ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and mushrooms.