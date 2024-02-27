Diddy Sued By Male Producer Lil Rod Over Alleged Sexual Assault, Accuses Mogul of ‘Unauthorized Groping’’
Diddy is facing more legal troubles after a male music producer filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones said he lived and traveled with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023.
Jones said he produced nine songs on Diddy’s latest album Love.
In his suit, he said, “Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album.”
He said, “Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly. On several occasions, Mr. Combs took Mr. Jones cellphone and began recording himself. As a result, Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”
Jones said he has “secured irrefutable evidence of” the acquisition and use of ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and mushrooms.
The lawsuit claimed, “Throughout his time living with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs.”
Jones claimed he “was forced by Mr. Combs to work in Mr. Combs' bathroom as Mr. Combs walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.”
The producer said he complained to one of Diddy’s executive staff, but she allegedly told him, “you know, Sean will be Sean.”
“[The chief of staff] also attempted to downplay Mr. Combs groping of Mr. Jones' anus and genitals, as friendly horseplay, stating that those acts were Mr. Combs way of “showing that he likes you [Mr. Jones],” the lawsuit read.
Jones said he believes the executive “aided and abetted” Diddy’s sexual assault of him and was “working with Mr. Combs to groom him into accepting a homosexual relationship.”
The producer claimed Diddy even showed him a video of Stevie J having sex with another man, according to the suit. The complaint included additional allegations that Yung Miami’s cousin sexually assaulted him.
Diddy’s powerhouse lawyer, Shawn Holley, responded to the lawsuit.
She said, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."
She added, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."