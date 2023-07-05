Singer Faith Evans Settles Bitter Divorce War With Ex-husband Stevie J Months After He Promised to Win Her Back
Faith Evans has hashed out an agreement with her ex Stevie J that will close their never-ending divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on July 3, the singer informed the court that she has “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support.”
Faith submitted a copy of the deal to the court and asked that it be approved. The terms have yet to be revealed but it covers spousal support and attorney fees.
The filing noted, “There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership through counseling or other means.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stevie filed for divorce in November 2021 after 3 years of marriage. He said they did not sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.
In his petition, the Love & Hip Hop star demanded Faith pay him monthly spousal support. In her response, Faith objected to the support request.
- Faith Evans & Ex Stevie J ‘Resolve’ Fight Over Her Mercedes After She Filed Police Report Over Vehicle
- Stevie J Ordered To Return Faith Evans' Mercedes He Allegedly Took To Coachella Without Permission As Divorce Turns Nasty
- Stevie J Hires New Lawyer To Fight Faith Evans In Divorce After Failed Reconciliation Attempt
The case has dragged out for years. At one point, Stevie J publicly begged for Faith to take him back and apologized for his mistakes.
He said, “Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in April, the divorce turned nasty after Faith accused Stevie of taking her 2023 Mercedes Splinter Van from her home while she was sleeping — without permission.
She pleaded with the judge to issue an order instructing Stevie to turn over the car immediately.
Faith said she purchased the car for $165k in cash. She said Stevie was not covered by her insurance and he was driving on a suspended license.
“The insurance policy does not cover [Stevie], and he is unauthorized to drive,” the motion read. Stevie publicly denied the claims. A couple of days later, the couple informed the court the issue had been “resolved.”