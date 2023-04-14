Stevie J Hires New Lawyer To Fight Faith Evans In Divorce After Failed Reconciliation Attempt
Music producer Stevie J has reignited his yet-to-be-finalized divorce from Faith Evans nearly a year after publicly attempting to win her back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Love & Hip Hop star has informed the court he hired a new lawyer named Evan Itzkowitz from the powerhouse firm Harris-Ginsberg.
Last year, Stevie’s former lawyer had dropped him in the case due to “conflicts.”
His ex-lawyer claimed she was unable to continue working for Stevie due to an “irremediable breakdown. The attorney claimed that a “genuine conflict” had arisen between the firm and Stevie. The court signed off on the request which left Stevie without representation.
A couple of weeks later, on Mother’s Day, Stevie posted a heartfelt apology to Faith for his past actions. He said, “Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart.”
"I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married," Stevie added. "I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust. Happy Mothers Day x I love you."
The divorce has been at a standstill for months but now the case has started to pick up steam. Faith has yet to respond to Stevie’s new lawyer.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Stevie filed for divorce in November 2021 after 3 years of marriage. The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement being getting hitched.
Stevie demanded monthly spousal support payments from Faith. The singer objected to the request. The court has yet to rule.
Since the divorce was filed, Stevie was accused of cheating on Faith and a video leaked that allegedly showed him berating his wife inside their home.
The relationship has been incredibly rocky since they got hitched in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2018. During the marriage, Faith was arrested over a domestic despite with Stevie but no criminal charges were ever brought.