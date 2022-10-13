Faith Evans’ Divorce From Stevie J Back On Weeks After Music Producer’s Public Apology

"From this day forward, I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart," he continued. "I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you're as happy as you were when we got married."

Stevie claimed he had “learned my lesson” and said he “NEVER” wanted to live with Faith. He said “God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild out trust.”