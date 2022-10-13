Faith Evans’ Divorce From Stevie J Back On Weeks After Music Producer’s Public Apology
Faith Evans was back in court moving her divorce from Stevie J forward only weeks after the music producer issued a public apology where he begged for forgiveness, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Faith, 49, has turned over her financial records to Stevie, 50, including a list of her assets and debts.
The move is a necessary step before a divorce can be finalized. The development comes after fans believed the two had reconciled with each other after a rocky couple of months.
On Mother’s Day, Stevie posted a note on social media where he apologized to Faith. He said, “I've hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world.”
"From this day forward, I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart," he continued. "I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you're as happy as you were when we got married."
Stevie claimed he had “learned my lesson” and said he “NEVER” wanted to live with Faith. He said “God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild out trust.”
It looks like the apology did little to mend their relationship with Faith back in court.
As RadarOnline.com first Stevie filed for divorce in November 2021 following 3 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2018.
Sources said the couple’s relationship has been rocky since the start and has shocked their closest friends.
In his petition, Stevie asked the court to award him monthly spousal support. He listed the date of date of marriage as July 17, 2018, and the date of separation as of October 19, 2021.
In response, Faith demanded Stevie’s request for spousal support be denied. She also requested, "all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation" to be awarded to her.
Faith listed the date of separation as May 29, 2020, which was around the same time she was arrested for domestic violence after cops showed up at the couple’s home for a disturbance. No charges were ever filed because Stevie refused to cooperate.
The case is ongoing.