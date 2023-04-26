Faith Evans & Ex Stevie J ‘Resolve’ Fight Over Her Mercedes After She Filed Police Report Over Vehicle

Faith Evans’ 2023 Mercedes Splinter Van has been returned to her after she accused her ex Stevie J of taking the vehicle from her home without permission, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Tuesday, a hearing was held on Faith’s emergency motion filed as part of the couple’s bitter divorce. The judge said he had been informed that Faith and Stevie had “resolved” the issue over the Mercedes and the hearing was taken off the calendar.