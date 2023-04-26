Your tip
Faith Evans & Ex Stevie J ‘Resolve’ Fight Over Her Mercedes After She Filed Police Report Over Vehicle

Apr. 26 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Faith Evans’ 2023 Mercedes Splinter Van has been returned to her after she accused her ex Stevie J of taking the vehicle from her home without permission, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Tuesday, a hearing was held on Faith’s emergency motion filed as part of the couple’s bitter divorce. The judge said he had been informed that Faith and Stevie had “resolved” the issue over the Mercedes and the hearing was taken off the calendar.

As we first reported, Faith pleaded for the judge presiding over the case to order Stevie to return her vehicle immediately. In addition, she asked that he be prohibited from driving her other automobiles including her 2020 Mercedes G Wagon and the Chrysler Pacifica.

Faith said she purchased the Mercedes Splinter Van for $165k without any financing. The singer said Stevie was not covered by her insurance and his license was suspended.

“The insurance policy does not cover [Stevie], and he is unauthorized to drive,” the motion read.

Faith claimed that she parked her car outside her home and left the keys in the usual location. In her emergency motion, the singer claimed on April 12 she fell asleep.

Faith claimed Stevie came to the home and drove off with the car. She said despite her demands he return the car he had refused.

The legendary entertainer told the court that she filed a police report reporting the vehicle stolen on April 12.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Stevie filed for divorce in November 2021 after 3 years of marriage. The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Stevie demanded monthly spousal support payments from the singer, which she objected to in her response. The couple has yet to finalize a settlement.

The drama comes months after Stevie announced he planned to win his wife back.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

The reconciliation attempt seems to be unsuccessful.

