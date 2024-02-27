Dolly Parton Trying to Broker Peace Between Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus: Report
Diligent Dolly Parton is reportedly brokering a peace deal between Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, and his daughter Miley Cyrus, 31, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Billy Ray and Miley have butted heads going all the way back to her Disney heyday on Hannah Montana, but the relationship sank to new depths when he divorced her mom, Tish, last year and married 28 years younger singer Firerose.
While Miley served as maid of honor when Tish married actor Dominic Purcell last August, she didn't even show up for her dad's nuptials two months later, throwing a real Wrecking Ball into the family relationship!
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Then she infamously dissed her Achy Breaky dad by cutting him from her long list of thank-yous at the Grammys!
But one thing the two still have in common is their love for 78-year-old Dolly, one of Billy Ray's oldest friends — which is why he picked her as Miley's godmother when the future star was born in 1992.
Apparently, the 9 to 5 singer is upset about the father-daughter feud — and has hopes of mending the strained relationship.
- ‘Lost And Alone’ Miley Cyrus Leaning On Dolly Parton As Rift With Dad Billy Ray Worsens After His Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
- ‘I Felt Alone’: Miley Cyrus Breaks Down On Stage In Mexico About Anxiety As Relationship With Dad Billy Ray Remains Fractured
- Miley Cyrus Accused of Snubbing Lainey Wilson After Country Star Proposes Duet: Report
"Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly," a friend dished to the National Enquirer. "She's can't stand that they're not talking."
"Dolly told Miley she admires her principles, but cutting her own father out of her life is a mistake she's going to regret forever."
The well-placed source continued, "And she told Billy Ray to apologize to Miley — even if he feels like he has nothing to apologize for!"
Sources said Dolly's diplomacy may be working to thaw the deep freeze.
"Billy Ray and Miley both have their pride and want to stand their ground — but neither one wants to disappoint Dolly!" an insider squealed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Billy Ray and Miley's reps for comment.
At the recent Grammys, Miley was over the moon to bring home two awards for the first time ever. When she took the stage for her acceptance speech, the Flowers singer made a point to thank her mom and sister Brandi, but noticeably left out her dad.
"This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular," Miley told the crowd.
Miley added salt to the wound when she added, "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys!"