Home > Gossip > Miley Cyrus Exclusive Details Mother’s Daughter: Miley Cyrus Reignites Family Feud With Billy Ray, Leaves Estranged Dad Out of Grammy Acceptance Speech Source: MEGA Miley and her dad have been beefing for over a year. By: Aaron Johnson Feb. 5 2024, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Miley Cyrus snubbed her estranged father Billy Ray by leaving him out of her Grammys acceptance speech — months after she objected to him getting hitched to a 34-year-old singer named Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the 31-year-old pop star took the stage to accept the award for record of the year. Cyrus, whose song Flowers took home two awards at the ceremony, shouted out her mom and sister Brandi.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Miley made sure to shout out her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Cyrus told the crowd, “This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular.” She added, "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?”

Source: MEGA Miley gave her mom Tish a shoutout on stage.

Article continues below advertisement

The pop star then ran off a list of people she wanted to thank. “My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look,” she said. Miley was referencing her mother Tish, sister Brandi, and boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Source: MEGA Miley has been estranged from her father for over a year.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she added. Miley did not mention Billy Ray. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Hannah Montana star fell out with her 62-year-old father around the same he started dating Australian singer Firerose.

A source claimed after Billy Ray popped the question to Firerose, "It freaks Miley out to see her dad acting like a besotted old fool with this girl. Word is he doesn't want a prenup, so everything he's earned is going to be split with her 50-50. They're also trying to get pregnant as soon as possible." “Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he’s stuck a ring on this gal’s finger, it’s a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth,” one insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: MEGA The family in happier times.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, an insider claimed, "Miley wants to sit him down — preferably with a couple of her siblings — and see if she can work a miracle or, at the least, convince him to protect himself financially.” Signs of a family feud appeared when Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in August. Miley and Brandi were present, but the singer’s siblings Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus did not attend.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@BILLYRAYCYRUS Billy Ray and Firerose.

Billy Ray and Firerose got hitched on October 10, 2023 — despite Miley’s objections.