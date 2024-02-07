Miley Cyrus Got Her Mom Tish Hooked on Marijuana to Deal with Trauma After Near-Fatal Bus Fire

The revelation came after a near-fatal incident during Miley's Bangerz tour in 2014, when a tour bus Tish was sleeping in exploded just minutes after she escaped. The trauma from this incident led Tish to struggle with sleep, eventually turning to weed as a means of finding rest.

Tish, the 56-year-old manager of her daughter's career, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that she initially held negative views towards marijuana, considering it to be a gateway drug. However, Miley was able to convince her mother to give it a try.

Tish recounted, "I did not smoke pot until the Bangerz tour ten years ago. I was like, 'This is the devil, the gateway drug.'" Despite her initial hesitation, Tish eventually came to enjoy using marijuana and now openly admits that she "loves weed."