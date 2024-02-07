Miley Cyrus Got Her Mom Tish Hooked on Marijuana to Deal with Trauma After Near-Fatal Bus Fire
Miley Cyrus's mother, Tish Cyrus, recently revealed that it was her pop star daughter who introduced her to marijuana, which she referred to as the "devil's drug."
The revelation came after a near-fatal incident during Miley's Bangerz tour in 2014, when a tour bus Tish was sleeping in exploded just minutes after she escaped. The trauma from this incident led Tish to struggle with sleep, eventually turning to weed as a means of finding rest.
Tish, the 56-year-old manager of her daughter's career, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that she initially held negative views towards marijuana, considering it to be a gateway drug. However, Miley was able to convince her mother to give it a try.
Tish recounted, "I did not smoke pot until the Bangerz tour ten years ago. I was like, 'This is the devil, the gateway drug.'" Despite her initial hesitation, Tish eventually came to enjoy using marijuana and now openly admits that she "loves weed."
During the podcast interview, Tish discussed not only her relationship with marijuana but also shed light on the breakdown of her marriage to country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley's father.
Tish and Billy Ray were married for 30 years before filing for divorce. Tish revealed that the marriage had been plagued by disrespect from both parties, and she now believes that it should have ended years earlier.
In 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce but later dropped the request. Tish then filed for divorce in 2012, but the couple ultimately decided to give their relationship another chance. However, in April 2022, Tish filed for divorce for the second time, revealing that they had lived separately for the past two years.
Reflecting on their separation, Miley's mom revealed that they were living in different states during the pandemic. Tish stayed in California with Miley, while Billy Ray remained in Tennessee. This distance and other issues led her to re-evaluate her life and move on.
Tish also opened up about her struggle with mental health during this tumultuous period. After filing for divorce from Billy Ray and dealing with the death of her mother, Tish found herself in a dark place and considered seeking help in a mental hospital.
She later found solace and happiness in her relationship with Dominic Purcell, best known for his role in Prison Break. Tish and Dominic got married last year after a whirlwind romance, where they declared their love for each other on their second date.