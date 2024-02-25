Republican Senator's Anti-LGBTQ Comments Spark Outrage After Non-Binary Teen's Tragic Death in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Democrat Kody Macaulay shared his disgust at the senator's bigotted statement in a fuming message to X, formerly Twitter.

"With America fixated on Oklahoma, our GOP representatives keep showing their true colors," he wrote. "Tom Woods is a pathetic excuse for a human being who doesn’t reflect the values of the Air Force that I served in."

Sen. Kay Floyd, the first openly lesbian elected in Oaklahoma representing District 46, issued her own statement.

"As elected officials, we are held to a higher standard," Floyd said. "Words have consequences, and this kind of conduct is unbecoming of an elected official. It is our duty to represent and protect everyone, and not make things worse."

