Biden's Non-Binary Nuclear Official Spotted At LGBTQ Student Activism Conference On The SAME Weekend As Luggage Stealing Fiasco
President Biden's non-binary nuclear official was spotted at an LGBTQ student activism event on the very same weekend they allegedly stole another person's luggage, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Sam Brinton, who serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, could be seen smiling from ear to ear in a newly revealed photo while posing alongside event coordinators at the Out for Undergrad Engineering Conference.
Daily Mail published the never-before-seen photo of Brinton at the conference.
Brinton is accused of grabbing a suitcase from the baggage carousel not belonging to them at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on September 16.
According to a criminal complaint filed on October 26 in Minnesota state court, they were not traveling with a checked bag when they arrived.
Security footage showed Brinton taking a Vera Bradley 26-inch navy blue roller bag with belongings worth $2,325.
Weeks later, on October 9, Brinton was seen toting around the bag through Washington-Dulles International Airport on their return from Europe, leading to a call from Officer Anne Katchmark of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department.
The victim had confirmed it was her bag after being shown a close-up picture.
Brinton was also seen with the bag on a September 18 trip, according to the complaint, although they denied it being in their possession. An hour later, however, Brinton reached out to Katchmark and apologized for not being "completely honest."
They admitted to accidentally taking the bag, blaming tiredness for the confusion.
Brinton explained they were instantly distressed when they realized that the bag was not theirs, claiming the clothing from the bag was left behind in their St. Paul hotel room.
Brinton has been charged with felony theft and is on leave from their job in the Department of Energy.
Amid the scandal, the Department of Energy issued a statement, which read, "Sam Brinton is on leave from DOE, and Dr. Kim Petry is performing the duties of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition."
If convicted, they could face five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both.
RadarOnline.com can confirm a hearing is scheduled in the case on December 19.