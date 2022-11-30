Biden's Non-Binary Nuclear Official Spotted At LGBTQ Student Activism Conference On The SAME Weekend As Luggage Stealing Fiasco

President Biden's non-binary nuclear official was spotted at an LGBTQ student activism event on the very same weekend they allegedly stole another person's luggage, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Sam Brinton, who serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, could be seen smiling from ear to ear in a newly revealed photo while posing alongside event coordinators at the Out for Undergrad Engineering Conference.