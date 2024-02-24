Tori Spelling Reconciles With Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Split: Report
Cash-strapped Tori Spelling is reportedly back on good terms with moneybags mom Candy Spelling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a bombshell report, the feuding mother-daughter duo's reconciliation happened because Tori, 50, ditched her husband Dean McDermott.
"Candy has been tight with the purse strings because she never approved of Dean," a source spilled to the National Enquirer.
"Now that he's out of the picture, she's ready to step in and help!"
Tori and the five children she shares with Dean have moved into Candy's California mansion to get their lives back on track, the insider dished.
In June, Dean, 57, said the pair's 17-year marriage was over — and two months later, Tori and kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, were spotted living out of an RV in Ventura County!
Dean's discomfort with his former mother-in-law has made headlines before. Last year, the 57-year-old griped of Candy, "For someone who is so blessed to have so much, it would be really nice for her to share."
Tori, 50, burned through her $800,000 inheritance after the 2006 death of producer father Aaron — but Candy, 78, got $600 million. Now, the insider claims, "Her mom's finally come to the rescue."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Candy and Tori's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Tori was accused of owing nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes amid her split and ongoing financial issues.
Court documents revealed the State of California Franchise Tax Board filed several tax liens against the Scary Movie star, who was accused of failing to pay taxes in four separate years.
One tax lien was for three years — 2017, 2018 and 2019 — totaling a whopping $59,049.02. Another was filed for 2021 and claimed the actress owed $36,717.11.
Adding to financial stress, the Tax Board further warned that interest would continue to accrue until the nearly $96,000 balance was paid off.