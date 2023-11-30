Tori Spelling Angry Ex Dean McDermott Spilled About Split About Explosive Split: Report
Tori Spelling is furious with her estranged husband Dean McDermott for spilling all their dirty laundry in a tell-all interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Tori, 50, was not pleased after finding out Dean, 57, sat down for a two-part sit-down with Daily Mail.
Dean told the outlet of a June 2023 fight, “My worst memory with Tori is the last fight when I was drunk and angry.” He added, “It was the night that I raged against her and the children, and I saw the light and final flicker of the flame, go out in her eyes.”
The actor revealed he’s finally sober after battling booze for 30 years. He told Daily Mail he wanted to own up to his bad behavior.
Despite Dean taking responsibility for the split, sources told Star that “she wishes he could have found a way to move on without airing all their secrets in such detail.”
The source added, “There’s the children to consider — they’re old enough to read this stuff.”
While both are currently dating — Tori is with ad exec Ryan Cramer; Dean has been seeing Lily Calo — they will always be tired by their kids.
“Tori is pleaded Dean is sober,” said the source. “She just hopes they can figure out an amicable co-parenting agreement going forward.”
During his interview, Dean revealed, “All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman.”
“I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make,” he added.
Dean claimed his issues with alcohol caused his marriage issues.
“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn't – it ended up in isolation,” he said. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [prescription meds] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”
He added, “That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”
“I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling,” he said.
The exes have yet to file for divorce.