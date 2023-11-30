Nicki Minaj Victorious in Legal Battle Over Damaged Custom Jewelry Days After Being Hit With Separate $1 Million Demand

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the West Hollywood-based company Roseark informed the court it was dismissing all claims in the case it brought.

As we previously reported, in June, Roseark filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the filing, the company claimed it loaned several pieces to Minaj but they were returned damaged.

Roseark said it loaned the pieces to Minaj’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson. Minaj needed the pieces for a public appearance. The jewelry company said Nelson agreed to return the items within a week and be on the hook for any damage to the pieces.