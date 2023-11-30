Nicki Minaj Victorious in Legal Battle Over Damaged Custom Jewelry Days After Being Hit With Separate $1 Million Demand
A Los Angeles jeweler dropped his lawsuit against Nicki Minaj over alleged unpaid bills related to custom pieces.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the West Hollywood-based company Roseark informed the court it was dismissing all claims in the case it brought.
As we previously reported, in June, Roseark filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the filing, the company claimed it loaned several pieces to Minaj but they were returned damaged.
Roseark said it loaned the pieces to Minaj’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson. Minaj needed the pieces for a public appearance. The jewelry company said Nelson agreed to return the items within a week and be on the hook for any damage to the pieces.
Roseark accused Minaj’s stylist of failing to return 66 pieces of jewelry by the agreed-upon deadline. To make matters worse, the company claimed once the items were returned there was damage to earrings and a leaf ring.
A source close to Minaj denied to TMZ that the jewelry was returned late. The insider said no issues were raised until a considerable amount of time AFTER the pieces were turned in.
Roseark claimed it sent an invoice over the damage to Nelson totaling $26,239.50 plus interest. The lawsuit claimed Minaj and her team refused to pay the bill.
Now, the legal battle is over.
However, as RadarOnline.com first reported, Minaj was accused of owing $1 million to a promoter in a legal battle filed this month.
A British Virgin Islands-based company named BS Associates Company Limited [BSA] filed a petition to confirm a recent arbitration award. The company took Minaj’s company Pink Personality to arbitration.
BSA claimed it entered into a deal with Minaj for her to perform a 2018 show in China. The company said they wired $1 million to her agent to put in an escrow account.
The company said Minaj missed the scheduled concert. BSA said it tried to reschedule the event but Minaj has failed to provide dates despite accepting the money.
In September 2022, BSA said it notified Minaj’s company it was in breach of their agreement and demanded the return of the $1 million.
A rep for Minaj’s company failed to attend the arbitration battle and BSA was awarded $1.4 million. The company filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court asking a judge to confirm the award — which will allow them to start the process of collecting on the judgment.