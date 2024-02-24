'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Demands Ariana Madix Pay Back $90k Loan Before She Sales Their Los Angeles Home
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is in a legal battle with his ex and reality TV co-star Ariana Madix as she looks to sell their shared home in Los Angeles.
Tom claims to have lent Ariana a substantial amount of $90,000, which she has not repaid, leading to a dispute over the sale of the property they once called home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Tom alleges that he provided a loan to Ariana and is now demanding repayment before any sale of the house takes place. He insists that there is a lien on the property directly associated with the alleged loan, creating a hold on any sale until the financial matter is resolved.
Ariana is currently suing Tom, asking a judge to order them to sell the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,453 sq. ft. house and divide the proceeds after their nasty break-up where Tom cheated on her with another Vanderpump co-star, Raquel Leviss.
Ariana asked the court not to allow for a "division in kind," which means one of them would be allowed to keep ownership while the other would sell their ownership to a third party. She requested they both be ordered to sell their interest in the pad at the same time.
The ex-boyfriend has fought back against the suit and is reportedly "digging his heels in even further," claiming she needs to settle up with him over this loan before selling the house.
The former couple reportedly bought the place back in 2019 for around $2 million, and, with the real estate price hikes in Los Angeles since then, it would most likely sell for far more now.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom offered to keep the house for himself, offering to "buy out" Ariana for $3.1 million.
Tom told Nick Viall on his podcast that Ariana hasn't paid a single bill for the home in eight months. "She hasn't paid the mortgage. She hasn't lived there in two or three months," he claimed. "All her s---'s in the master bedroom. She comes and goes."
Tom said that he feels the offer is more than fair, considering it is a million over what they paid for the home when they bought it five years ago.
"But don't you think Ariana is entitled to be petty?" Viall questioned, and Tom said, "Yeah. And she's doing a good job of it."