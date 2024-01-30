Tom Sandoval Accuses Ex Ariana Madix of Being 'Petty' for Not Accepting His $3.1 Million Buyout Offer on House
Tom Sandoval griped about his ex Ariana Madix turning down his offer of $3.1 million to buy out the house they once shared, claiming it's a "petty" move she is trying to pull after the couple's contentious split.
The Vanderpump Rules star vented about his former flame for painting him out to be a "psychopath" for wanting to hold onto the home they once shared during his cheating scandal with their friend and costar Raquel Leviss.
RadarOnline.com told you first in early January that Madix took legal action by filing for partition of real property by sale — meaning she wants a judge to force Sandoval to sell the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,453 sq. ft. house. She requested they both be ordered to sell their interest in the property at the same time.
Court documents obtained by this outlet indicated the server has since shown up at their $2 million residence in Valley Village, California, and handed over the lawsuit docs to the cover band performer on January 9, which forced him to respond.
If things go her way, the proceeds from the sale will be divided between the parties.
Sandoval reasoned that when his parents divorced, his dad kept the house, and when his stepfather split from his ex, he also kept their home, suggesting that it's normal for couples who part ways.
He told Nick Viall on his podcast that Madix hasn't paid a single bill for the home in eight months. "She hasn't paid the mortgage. She hasn't lived there in two or three months," he claimed. "All her s---'s in the master bedroom. She comes and goes."
Sandoval said that he feels the offer is more than fair, considering it is a million over what they paid for the home when they bought it in 2019.
"If she doesn't want to accept my offer, then she should take the house," Sandoval said, to which Viall asked, "What if she doesn't want anything to do with it but doesn't want you to have it?"
Sandoval said that would be petty, explaining that it's like somebody flipping a Monopoly board when they are losing. "But don't you think Ariana is entitled to be petty?" Viall questioned and Sandoval said, "Yeah. And she's doing a good job of it."
Viall admitted that if he was in her shoes, he would probably do the same.