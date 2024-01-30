Tom Sandoval Accuses Ex Ariana Madix of Being 'Petty' for Not Accepting His $3.1 Million Buyout Offer on House

RadarOnline.com told you first in early January that Madix took legal action by filing for partition of real property by sale — meaning she wants a judge to force Sandoval to sell the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,453 sq. ft. house. She requested they both be ordered to sell their interest in the property at the same time.

Court documents obtained by this outlet indicated the server has since shown up at their $2 million residence in Valley Village, California, and handed over the lawsuit docs to the cover band performer on January 9, which forced him to respond.

If things go her way, the proceeds from the sale will be divided between the parties.