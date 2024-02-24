Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross Exit 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After Two Seasons

Hampton confirmed her exit to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped ... This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past."

"My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity!" She continued. "I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le'Archive."

"I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal."