Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross Exit 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After Two Seasons

Feb. 24 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross, known for their sharp wit and memorable moments on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, announced they would not return to the hit BRAVO reality show.

Marlo Hampton confirmed her contract ended with season 15.

Hampton confirmed her exit to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped ... This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past."

"My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity!" She continued. "I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le'Archive."

"I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal."

Sanya Richards Ross will not be part of season 16.

The Neighborhood Talk also confirmed that Marlo was cut from the Real Housewives line-up.

So far, the only Housewife confirmed to return next season is Porsha Williams, but Kenya Moore has been dropping hints in interviews that she's most likely going to return as well.

Only one cast member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta are confirmed to return for season 16.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former housewife NeNe Leakes revealed that she will not be making a comeback for the upcoming season 16.

Despite continuous pleas and campaigns from fans on social media urging for her return, it seems that their wishes will remain unfulfilled.

One particular incident that raised hopes for Leakes' return was her decision to follow Bravo on Instagram in November 2023. This move led to speculation that she might be reconciling with the network after she filed a lawsuit in 2022 alleging a toxic work environment rife with racism within the show's production.

In a recent statement, she emphasized the need for radical changes to rejuvenate interest in the show. "Keep the fans in mind while making the show," she told TMZ back in January. "The biggest priority should be to please the audience."

Lower ratings and conflicting cast dynamics have led to BRAVO making big changes to RHOA, and the series' production has been paused for months.

Andy Cohen told fans at BravoCon 2023 in November that a Real Housewives of New York City-style reboot wouldn't be coming but that the show would be using certain stars as its anchors.

"I always love building with what we have," he said at the time. "I think Atlanta has some really strong building blocks that are already there and we have a growth opportunity for Atlanta."

