Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ended Things With Husband Ryan Anderson After Explosive Fight Over His Food Hoarding: Source
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's split from husband Ryan Anderson was allegedly sparked by an explosive fight over his food hoarding, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gypsy, 32, shocked fans when she filed for divorce on April 8, less than two years after she married Ryan in a 2022 jailhouse ceremony.
In her divorce filing, Gypsy listed the couple's separation date as March 25. The ex-convict — who was recently released from prison after serving 8 years behind bars for plotting her mother's murder — requested that Ryan pay spousal support. The couple did not sign a prenup.
Gypsy also blamed Ryan for their marriage imploding — and new details shed light on what exactly went down between the couple.
According to a source close to Gypsy, the 32-year-old wasn't fully aware of Ryan's alleged hoarding tendencies until they moved into a two-bedroom apartment together following her release from prison.
The insider told TMZ that Ryan's hoarding was a source of contention within the relationship.
Gypsy allegedly didn't appreciate her husband collecting food items in bulk — and she told those close to her that Ryan's hoarding habits reminded her of her late mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.
A main trigger for Gypsy was allegedly Ryan's fridge, which insiders claimed overflowed with expired food that needed to be tossed out.
When Ryan wasn't home, friends said that Gypsy took advantage of the opportunity to clean out the fridge.
The insider claimed that when Ryan discovered the empty fridge, he wasn't happy — and a heated argument broke out between the two.
Gypsy was allegedly shaken after the fight and found it disturbing that Ryan blew a gasket over the clean fridge.
Ryan's hoarding habits were allegedly the straw that broke the camel's back for Gypsy. The source said she also couldn't stand Ryan's snoring, which interrupted her sleep — and he produced a lot of heat at night.
While the annoyances seemed small, they added up for Gypsy, who had spent much of the relationship behind bars.
Since filing for divorce, Gypsy has also sought a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband. Since filing for divorce, Gypsy has reconnected with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.
The reunion sparked reconciliation rumors after Gypsy and Ken showed off matching tattoos, though the pair claim they're just friends.
A blindsided Ryan claimed the divorce came "out of the blue."