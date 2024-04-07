'Out of the Blue': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Blindsided by Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson has revealed that he was completed blindsided by their sudden split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson last week, just three months after she was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

She had served eight years behind bars for conspiring with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard following years of abuse.

This week, Blanchard was spotted getting matching tattoos and holding hands with her former fiancé Ken Urker, although the pair insisted that they were keeping things platonic and "hanging out as friends."